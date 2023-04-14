New Free Fire MAX Play Big Head event: Get free vouchers

One of the many game modes that Garena has added to Free Fire MAX is Big Head. Playing it is a lot of fun, and players can have a great time doing so with their friends.

To make it even more rewarding, the developers have recently introduced a new event on the game’s Indian server, which provides free vouchers to players who participate in the game mode.

The event will remain active inside the game for one week, and individuals can match the requirements to get their hands on the available rewards. Readers can find further details about the new "Play Big Head" event below.

Garena adds new Play Big Head event to Free Fire MAX

The Play Big Head event commenced on April 14, 2023, and will be in the game until April 20, 2023.

It requires users to play the game mode for a given duration to receive a Random Loadout Loot Crate and vouchers for the Diamond Royale, Weapon Royale, and Incubator.

The following are the specifics regarding the "Play Big Head" event in Free Fire MAX:

Play 5 minutes of the Big Head game mode: Random Loadout Loot Crate

Play 10 minutes of the Big Head game mode: Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry: May 31, 2023)

Play 20 minutes of the Big Head game mode: Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry: May 31, 2023)

Play 30 minutes of the Big Head game mode: Incubator Voucher (Expiry: May 31, 2023)

Here are the rewards that you will be able to receive through the event (Image via Garena)

Since the requirements are sequential, players will have to engage in the game mode for 30 minutes to receive all four rewards. The vouchers will enable them to make spins that usually cost them in-game currency.

Also, considering that the Play Big Head event will last one week, they have a lot of time on their hands to complete the event.

How to claim rewards from the Play Big Head event in Free Fire MAX

You can follow the steps mentioned below to claim the rewards through the Play Big Head event inside Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: First, you must complete the requirements by playing the Big Head game mode for the specified duration of time.

Play the Big Head game mode to complete the requirements (Image via Garena)

Step 2: After playing for 30 minutes, head over to the “Events” section by clicking on the “Calendar” icon on the right side of the screen.

Step 3: From the list of events, you must select the “Play Big Head” event. The four rewards will soon emerge on the screen.

Step 4: As the final step, you may hit the “Claim” button to receive the three vouchers and the loadout loot crate for free.

You can utilize these vouchers to receive exclusive rewards in the respective Luck Royales. In the meantime, the loadout loot crate can be opened to receive a random loadout item.

