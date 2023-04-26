New Free Fire MAX Tidal Top-Up event: Get free Tidal Waves Katana and Surf On Jaws Skyboard

Top-Up events bring great joy to the Free Fire MAX community, as they provide exclusive rewards to players who purchase a specific number of diamonds in the title. These events are ideal for those who frequently buy in-game currency.

A new Top-Up event called “Tidal Top-Up” has commenced on the Indian server of Free Fire MAX and will remain active for a week. It features two premium rewards in the form of a water-themed katana skin and a skyboard skin.

New Tidal Top-Up event in Free Fire MAX will last until May 2, 2023

The new Tidal Top-Up event will be active in the game until May 2, 2023 (Image via Garena)

The new Tidal Top-Up event commenced in Free Fire MAX on April 26, 2023, and will last until May 2, 2023. The two prizes up for grabs are the Tidal Waves Katana and Surf On Jaws Skyboard.

Players must purchase a predetermined number of diamonds to get the rewards. Here are the requirements they will have to meet:

Purchase 100 diamonds in the game: Katana – Tidal Waves

Purchase 300 diamonds in the game: Surf On Jaws Skyboard

This is an excellent opportunity to get these two exclusive items. Those who are interested can go ahead and meet the requirements set by the developers.

Players will have to buy a pack of 310 diamonds (INR 240) to acquire both rewards.

Steps to purchase diamonds and claim rewards from the Tidal Top-Up event

The steps below will guide you through the top-up procedure:

Step 1: Boot up Free Fire MAX on your device and navigate to the in-game top-up center by pressing the icon representing a diamond.

Step 2: Top-up options will appear on the screen. You can select your preferred one. As mentioned above, the INR 240 option is ideal for completing the event.

You will have to buy the required number of diamonds (Image via Garena)

Step 3: You can complete the purchase using the required payment option to get the diamonds in your account.

Once the purchase is complete, you can claim the Tidal Waves Katana and Surf On Jaws Skyboard.

Step 4: After meeting the requirements, you must head to the Tidal Top-Up event in the game.

Navigate to the "Tidal Top-Up" event (Image via Garena)

Step 5: The two rewards will appear there, and you can click the “Claim” button to obtain them.

You can equip the Tidal Waves Katana from the “Armory” section of Free Fire MAX. The Surf On Jaws Skyboard can be equipped from the “Vault” section.

