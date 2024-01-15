New Free Fire Moco Store event: Get Neon Celebration Mask and more rewards

The Free Fire Moco Store is among the most awaited Luck Royales, courtesy of the fact that it guarantees rewards within a specified number of spins. Another new event of the same kind, offering multiple distinct rewards, has recently made its way into the battle royale title. The main highlight is the Neon Celebration Mask, an attractive outfit component gamers can utilize for costume combinations.

Besides the mask, numerous other cosmetics are also available as part of the event. In line with most of the other Luck Royales, individuals must make spins by spending diamonds.

Check out the section below for more details on the Free Fire Moco Store event.

Free Fire Moco Store event guide

You must start by selecting the Grand and Bonus Prize (Image via Garena)

The Free Fire Moco Store event was added on January 14, 2024, and will operate for one week. The players must begin by selecting a Grand Prize and a Bonus Prize from the given lists to finalize the prize pool. The following are the specifics of the items from which they can pick:

Grand Prizes (Pick any 1 from 6)

Neon Celebration Mask

Old Man’s Mask

Prime Suspect Bundle

Thrill Seeker Bundle

AN94 – Bliss Popper

Vector – FFWS 2021

Bonus Prizes (Pick any 1 from 6)

Bony Beak Scythe

Yeti

Moco Doll Backpack

Booyah Hunter Backpack

Detective Panda

Hunter’s Trophy

This will be the final prize pool of the Moco Store event (Image via Garena)

Once the items have been selected, the following prize pool will emerge:

Selected Grand Prize

Selected Bonus Prize

2x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

Luck Royale Voucher

Gold Royale Voucher

2x Cube Fragments

Players can then start making the spins by spending diamonds. The first round will cost them nine diamonds, whereas the subsequent five spins will require them to shell out 19, 49, 99, 199, and 499 diamonds, respectively.

After receiving a prize, it will get greyed out, and individuals are sure to receive all the premium rewards from the prize pool within a total of six spins. Accordingly, the maximum amount they might have to spend in the event will be 874 diamonds.

Of course, players who have spare diamonds to spend can proceed with the process of making the spins in the Free Fire Moco Store event. However, users with a limited amount of in-game currency can wait for better opportunities in the form of Mystery Shop and Lucky Wheel.

How to access the Free Fire Moco Store event

Refer to the steps outlined below to access this currently active event:

Step 1: You may start by opening the game and accessing the Luck Royale section.

Step 2: Select the Free Fire Moco Store event and choose the relevant Grand and Bonus prizes.

Step 3: Make the spins by spending the in-game currency.

The diamonds will be deducted, and the rewards will be withdrawn one by one.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.