New Free Fire Moco Store: Get Claws of Fury, Limitless Punch, and other rewards

The Moco Store is one of numerous Luck Royales in Free Fire. A new version of the event has begun in the battle royale title, giving the community a chance to obtain the Claws of Fury and Limitless Punch fist skins. Apart from these two cosmetics, there are several other rewards that players can acquire by spending diamonds on spins during the event.

The ongoing Moco Store will only last for one week, and those interested must act quickly if they want to acquire its rewards.

How to get Claws of Fury and Limitless Punch fist skins in Free Fire's new Moco Store

The event is set to last for a limited period (Image via Garena)

The latest Moco Store in Free Fire features the Claws of Fury and Limitless Punch fist skins as the primary rewards. As is the case with every Moco Store, you must select one item from the Grand Prizes section and one from the Bonus Prizes section to get started.

Once you do so, you can start withdrawing the rewards. Here are the items you can choose from:

Grand Prizes

Claws of Fury

Limitless Punch

Fist of Glory Bundle

Katana – Season of Pink

Futuristic SCAR

Kar98k – Rebel Academy

Bonus Prizes

Fang

Mr. Waggor

The Dark Knight Backpack

Buried Purpledust Backpack

Volcano Loot Box

Bathing Ducky Loot Box

Start withdrawing the rewards by spending diamonds (Image via Garena)

After choosing the required items, you will be presented with the following prize pool from which you can withdraw the rewards:

Item selected from Grand Prize

Item selected from Bonus Prize

2x Time Travellers Weapon Loot Crate

2x Cube Fragment

Luck Royale Voucher (Expiry Date: December 31, 2023)

Gold Royale Voucher (Expiry Date: December 31, 2023)

The first draw in the event will cost you nine diamonds, and the five subsequent ones will require you to spend 19, 49, 99, 199, and 499 diamonds, respectively. You are guaranteed to receive the rewards from the prize pool after spending 874 diamonds.

If you receive the rewards in less than five spins, you will save even more diamonds. If you have a sufficient amount of the currency, you should definitely spend it on this event.

How to access the Moco Store in Free Fire

Follow the steps outlined below to access the Moco Store in Free Fire and acquire its rewards:

Step 1: Boot up Free Fire on your mobile device and head to the Luck Royale section by clicking on its icon on the left side of the screen.

Step 2: Select the relevant Grand Prize and Bonus Prize from the available ones.

Step 3: Once you have access to the prize pool, start withdrawing the items using diamonds.

If you aren’t interested in spending diamonds in the Moco Store, save them and use them on other events where you can get the items you want.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.