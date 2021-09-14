New Free Fire redeem code to get Fury Senior Bundle reward today (14 September)

Cosmetic items in Free Fire have grown in popularity over the last few years, with users vying to obtain as many as possible. They can typically acquire them through the purchase of diamonds. However, players must purchase the premium currency in the game with real money, which is often prohibitive for many.

Among the free alternatives, gamers often regard redemption codes higher than the in-game events since the former needs to be claimed from the dedicated website to attain the items.

Free Fire redeem code for today, 14 September

The bundle includes four items (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: WEYVGQC3CT8Q

Rewards: Fury Senior Bundle (30d)

Users may only use the redeem code on a particular server. The code for the Fury Senior Bundle will only work for Singapore server players. Those outside the specified server cannot redeem it as they will face an error while doing it.

How to quickly get the bundle through redeem code

Players should note that most Free Fire redeem codes can be redeemed via the official website regardless of the region for which they have been released.

Step 1: Players first need to visit Free Fire’s website to use the redeem code.

Players have multiple options at their disposal (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: After reaching the website, they need to sign in using one of the options provided on the website.

If gamers have a guest account, they will have to bind it first and head to the website.

Enter WEYVGQC3CT8Q in the text field (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Next, users must copy or manually enter the redeem code provided above in the text field.

Step 4: They can click the confirm button, and once the redemption is successful, players will receive the items within 24 hours.

Players can claim Fury Senior Bundle from the mail system (Image via Free Fire)

Step 5: Gamers can open the mail system in the game to collect the Fury Senior Bundle. They can later equip it from the vault section.

Once an error message is displayed stating that the redeem code is invalid or redeemed, it is understood that the redeem code has expired and can no longer be utilized.

