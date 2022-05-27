New Free Fire redeem code for today (27 May 2022): How to get Carnival Carnage gun skins for free

Players often view Free Fire redeem codes with a lot of optimism since these have the potential to offer a premium collection of items without the usage of diamonds while requiring minimal effort on the player's part. These codes can provide permanent outfits, emotes, and even diamonds on certain occasions.

However, the most common rewards are gun crates and vouchers. While these are rather inexpensive, these should not be missed out on as the former can provide permanent gun skins, while the latter can be used in Luck Royale to stand a chance for rewards.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should abstain from playing the battle royale title. They may engage in the Free Fire MAX, which is not among the suspended applications.

New Free Fire redeem code for today (27 May 2022)

Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate (Image via Garena)

Redeem code: AFNCG574CCM2

Rewards: Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate

Gamers can collect the crate and open it to receive one of the following gun skins for free:

MP40 – Carnival Carnage

AN94 – Carnival Carnage

However, the validity of the skin is uncertain. Some players may receive a trial card, while others may get a permanent one as it completely depends on their luck.

More redeem codes can be found here!

Note: It is essential to emphasize that the code is only meant to be used by players on the SSA server. Any user from outside the server trying to get a gun crate through the redeem code will face an error and thus should not waste any time.

Steps to get rewards using Free Fire redeem codes

You may follow the steps outlined in the following sections to successfully redeem the code given above and get the rewards without any error:

Step 1: If you are still among the players using a guest account, you must open the settings within the game and link the account to one of the offered platforms. If you have already completed this, you may skip to the next step.

Step 2: Next, you should access the Rewards Redemption Site, where most Free Fire redeem codes can be redeemed unless specified. You may click on this link to access it.

Sign in to enter the redeem code (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once you have landed on the webpage, the next step entails signing in to your account through one of the options.

This is why gamers with a guest account are ineligible for the rewards.

Enter AFNCG574CCM2 in the text field (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Only after you have logged in, the option to enter the code will be displayed. You need to paste the Free Fire redeem code and click the claim button.

Step 5: Click okay when a dialogue box appears informing you of the name of the rewards. Subsequently, the rewards will be sent to the corresponding account within 24 hours.

Step 6: Finally, you may collect the items through the mailbox once these appear in the account.

Once the code has crossed its validity, gamers will get an error message stating that the code has been redeemed or invalid. Their only option will be to wait for the release of the new code.

Edited by R. Elahi