New Free Fire Weapon Royale: How to get Ice Bones Treatment Sniper skin and more

Weapon skins are pretty popular among Free Fire players and are highly sought-after. They improve the aesthetic appeal of guns while also increasing their statistics.

Garena periodically incorporates new skins into the battle royale title, and players can attain them through various methods. One of the most widely used means is Weapon Royale.

Today, i.e., 6 December, a new Weapon Royale has been added, introducing Treatment Sniper’s exclusive 'Ice Bones' skin. Here are further details about it.

How to get Ice Bones Treatment Sniper and other skins from Free Fire's Weapon Royale

A new Weapon Royale has been added to Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

New Weapon Royale has started in Free Fire recently and will be accessible for 27 more days. During this period, the users would have to spend diamonds or Weapon Royale Vouchers on spins for an opportunity to get 'Treatment Sniper – Ice Bones.'

The new weapon skin has the following effects in Free Fire:

Rate of Fire: “+”

Armor Penetration: “++”

Movement Speed: “-”

Each spin in this event costs the users a total of 40 diamonds, while a collection of 10+1 spins is priced at 400 diamonds.

Users will have to spend 40 diamonds for 1 spin (Image via Free Fire)

Users must note that they are not guaranteed to get the exclusive weapon skin in a particular number of spins. However, their luck increases with every subsequent spin.

These steps can be followed by players to access the Weapon Royale in Free Fire:

Step 1: Gamers first have to start Free Fire on their mobile devices. Once the game opens up, they must tap on the 'Luck Royale' icon on the left side of the main lobby.

Users need to tap here (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Users should head over to the 'Weapon Royale' section as the next step.

Gamers next need to press here to access Weapon Royale (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Players can proceed to spin for an opportunity to get the weapon skin in Free Fire.

Apart from the Ice Bones Treatment Sniper, players can get permanent gun skins, resupply maps, playcards, a summon airdrop, a bonfire, and other rewards from the spins.

