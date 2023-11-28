New Helping Hands event in Free Fire: Get Pop-Pow Backpack, Weapon Loot Crates, and more rewards

The Ghost Criminal festivities have been live in Free Fire for the past few days and have introduced several events. Among the latest introductions as part of the same is the "Helping Hands" event, which offers the players numerous free rewards. The main items included are the Pop-Pow Backpack and the Star General Weapon Loot Crate, and individuals must match the relevant requirements to get them.

As the event's name might suggest, participants must help a given number of players in any game mode to get the rewards. Find more details regarding the Helping Hands event in the section below.

Garena adds the Helping Hands event in Free Fire

The Helping Hands event started in Free Fire as part of the Ghost Criminal celebrations. It commenced on November 28, 2023, and will last until November 30, 2023. During this activity, gamers need to complete the requirements to claim the rewards.

The specifics that must be performed are as follows:

Help up one teammate (Battle Royale, Clash Squad, or Lone Wolf mode): Get 500x Gold

Help up two teammates (Battle Royale, Clash Squad, or Lone Wolf mode): Get 2x Star General Weapon Loot Crates

Help up four teammates (Battle Royale, Clash Squad, or Lone Wolf mode): Get Pop-Pow Backpack or 3x Gold Royale Vouchers

The event ends on November 30, 2023 (Image via Garena)

Helping four teammates wouldn't take much time, and you can accomplish these requirements in two to three matches at most. Once you are done, you may follow the steps outlined below to claim the rewards:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and go to the events section by clicking the "Events" icon on the left side of the lobby screen.

Step 2: Find the "Helping Hands" event under the "Ghost Criminal" section.

Step 3: The rewards will soon emerge on the screen, and then tap the "Claim" button to retrieve the items.

Considering that skins like the Pop-Pow Backpack usually cost a couple of hundred diamonds in Free Fire's in-game store, you must not miss this opportunity to receive it for free. You have sufficient time, and three days of meeting the requirements is plenty.

Other Ghost Criminal events

Here is the calendar of the Ghost Criminal events (Image via Garena)

The following is a list of the other Ghost Criminal events in Free Fire as specified in the calendar:

Reveal the ghost criminal (November 17, 2023 to November 30, 2023)

Elimination Expert (November 21, 2023 to November 27, 2023) – Ended

Ride to the end (November 24, 2023 to November 30, 2023)

Daily Gold Drop (November 17, 2023 to November 30, 2023)

As the events close in the next few days, gamers who have yet to get the free rewards are advised to complete the requirements to grab this time-limited opportunity before it expires.

