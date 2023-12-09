New Last Man Standing event in Free Fire: Get Punkster Skyboard and more rewards

Events are among the many things that keep players interested in Free Fire, and new ones get added to the game on a regular basis. One of the latest introductions to the battle royale title is the Last Man Standing event, which offers players an opportunity to get Punkster Skyboard and several other rewards for free. All you need to do is meet the simple requirements set by the developers.

Those who play the game regularly won't have any trouble claiming the rewards, and it will not take more than a couple of days to get the items. Read the section below for more details on the Last Man Standing event.

Garena adds new Last Man Standing event in Free Fire

Last Man Standing is the latest event that Garena has added to the battle royale title (Image via Garena)

Last Man Standing commenced in Free Fire on December 8, 2023, and will be available for until December 14, 2023. This specific event rewards players who survive on the battlefield for a stipulated duration.

The requirements for getting the different rewards from the Last Man Standing event are as follows:

Survive for 90 minutes in the game: Get 1000x Gold

Survive for 180 minutes in the game: Get 2x Phantom Weapon Loot Crate

Survive for 280 minutes in the game: Get Punkster Skyboard or 4x Luck Royale Vouchers (Expiry date: January 31, 2024)

With the requirements not being that hard, players can choose to engage in the Battle Royale mode to have an easier time surviving on the battlefield. It is recommended that you opt for a safe playstyle and avoid rush gameplay to ensure that you survive longer.

Given that the requirements are cumulative in nature, you will have to survive only a total of 280 minutes to receive all the rewards that the Last Man Standing event has to offer in Free Fire. Moreover, as items like Punkster Skyboard cost a few hundred diamonds in general, you should not miss out on this opportunity to receive it for free.

Steps to claim free Punkster Skyboard from the Last Man Standing event in Free Fire

Once you are done with the specified requirements, you can claim the free Punkster Skyboard. Listed below are the detailed steps you can refer to:

Step 1: After booting up Free Fire on your device, tap on the Events icon that you find on the left side of the lobby screen.

Step 2: You will subsequently see a list of events available inside the game, and you must select the "Last Man Standing" event from this list.

Step 3: The particular event's rewards will then be displayed on your screen. Click on the Claim button adjacent to it.

Following these steps will provide you with the free Punkster Skyboard. If you do not want the item, you can also choose to take the 4x Luck Royale Vouchers and use them to make spins.

