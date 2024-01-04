New Lucky Wheel event in Free Fire: Get Staple Wanderer Bundle and more rewards

Lucky Wheel is the latest event to get added to Free Fire, and it presents the players a chance to get the Staple Wanderer Bundle alongside several other items. Users must essentially spin a wheel to get a discount percentage at which they will be able to purchase the items. Accordingly, through this event, they can get a range of rewards for a meager price.

The Lucky Wheel will remain active in the battle royale title for a limited duration, and gamers must act within its activity of one week. Those with sufficient diamonds should spend the currency on the event, given that opportunities like this don’t arise frequently.

More details on the Lucky Wheel event are provided below.

New Free Fire Lucky Wheel event guide

The Lucky Wheel event was added to Free Fire on January 4, 2023, featuring tons of rewards, including the Staple Wanderer Bundle. To get started, players must spin the wheel to find a discount percentage. The following are the results they can end up with:

9 Diamonds

99 Diamonds

80% Off

75% Off

70% Off

60% Off

55% Off

50% Off

Once they have spun the wheel, they can purchase any one of the items from the available prize pool. The item pool will consist of eight rewards, and gamers will have the option of refreshing it.

The event features a variety of items (Image via Garena)

Listed below are all the rewards accessible through the event:

Staple Wanderer Bundle

Green Flame Draco (M1014) Token Crate

Drachen Fist Token Crate

Destiny Guardian (XM8) Token Crate

Evil Howler (AN94) Token Crate

BP S1 Token Crate

BP S9 Box

Power of money (Emote)

Falco

Robo

Motorbike – Purple Rev

Dreamy Club (Bottom)

Ink Hyperbook Crate

Galaxy Hyperbook Token Crate

Mr. Bone Bundle

5x Room Cards

Lucky Koi Bundle

The Adventure Dawn Bundle

Superstar Weekend Bundle

Name Change Card

Gloo Wall – Death Guardian

Black Dragon (Backpack)

Buried Purpledust Backpack

After-hours (Top)

Heartbound Desert (Facepaint)

Katana – Whirlwind Blade

Katana – Dangerous Curse

Magma Bolter

Shadow Striker (Top)

Red Hannya

10x Haven Warrior (SCAR + MP40) Weapon Loot Crate

10x Paradise Defender (XM8 + Mini Uzi) Weapon Loot Crate

10x Nightslayer Grizzly (SVD + UMP) Weapon Loot Crate

10x Burning Lily (M14 + SPAS12) Weapon Loot Crate

Gloo Wall – Power of Love

10x Quadri Lava Weapon Loot Crate

10x Skull Punker (AWM) Weapon Loot Crate

10x Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate

10x Superstar Weapon Loot Crate

Hello! (Emote)

Gamers who want to add new cosmetics to their collections can use the diamonds at this event. In the meantime, those not interested in the available items can wait for other events to commence in Free Fire.

How to access Lucky Wheel in Free Fire

Access the event by following the steps below (Image via Garena)

Step 1: After opening Free Fire, click the “Diamond Events” option above the “Store” icon.

Step 2: The different events will appear, and you must click the “Obtain” button beneath the Lucky Wheel.

Step 3: You can finally make the spins and spend the diamonds on the new event in Free Fire.

Getting any item for as low as nine diamonds can be considered a steal.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.