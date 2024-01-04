New Lucky Wheel event in Free Fire: Get Staple Wanderer Bundle and more rewards

Lucky Wheel is the latest event to get added to Free Fire, and it presents the players a chance to get the Staple Wanderer Bundle alongside several other items. Users must essentially spin a wheel to get a discount percentage at which they will be able to purchase the items. Accordingly, through this event, they can get a range of rewards for a meager price.
The Lucky Wheel will remain active in the battle royale title for a limited duration, and gamers must act within its activity of one week. Those with sufficient diamonds should spend the currency on the event, given that opportunities like this don’t arise frequently.
More details on the Lucky Wheel event are provided below.
New Free Fire Lucky Wheel event guide
The Lucky Wheel event was added to Free Fire on January 4, 2023, featuring tons of rewards, including the Staple Wanderer Bundle. To get started, players must spin the wheel to find a discount percentage. The following are the results they can end up with:
- 9 Diamonds
- 99 Diamonds
- 80% Off
- 75% Off
- 70% Off
- 60% Off
- 55% Off
- 50% Off
Once they have spun the wheel, they can purchase any one of the items from the available prize pool. The item pool will consist of eight rewards, and gamers will have the option of refreshing it.
Listed below are all the rewards accessible through the event:
- Staple Wanderer Bundle
- Green Flame Draco (M1014) Token Crate
- Drachen Fist Token Crate
- Destiny Guardian (XM8) Token Crate
- Evil Howler (AN94) Token Crate
- BP S1 Token Crate
- BP S9 Box
- Power of money (Emote)
- Falco
- Robo
- Motorbike – Purple Rev
- Dreamy Club (Bottom)
- Ink Hyperbook Crate
- Galaxy Hyperbook Token Crate
- Mr. Bone Bundle
- 5x Room Cards
- Lucky Koi Bundle
- The Adventure Dawn Bundle
- Superstar Weekend Bundle
- Name Change Card
- Gloo Wall – Death Guardian
- Black Dragon (Backpack)
- Buried Purpledust Backpack
- After-hours (Top)
- Heartbound Desert (Facepaint)
- Katana – Whirlwind Blade
- Katana – Dangerous Curse
- Magma Bolter
- Shadow Striker (Top)
- Red Hannya
- 10x Haven Warrior (SCAR + MP40) Weapon Loot Crate
- 10x Paradise Defender (XM8 + Mini Uzi) Weapon Loot Crate
- 10x Nightslayer Grizzly (SVD + UMP) Weapon Loot Crate
- 10x Burning Lily (M14 + SPAS12) Weapon Loot Crate
- Gloo Wall – Power of Love
- 10x Quadri Lava Weapon Loot Crate
- 10x Skull Punker (AWM) Weapon Loot Crate
- 10x Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate
- 10x Superstar Weapon Loot Crate
- Hello! (Emote)
Gamers who want to add new cosmetics to their collections can use the diamonds at this event. In the meantime, those not interested in the available items can wait for other events to commence in Free Fire.
How to access Lucky Wheel in Free Fire
Step 1: After opening Free Fire, click the “Diamond Events” option above the “Store” icon.
Step 2: The different events will appear, and you must click the “Obtain” button beneath the Lucky Wheel.
Step 3: You can finally make the spins and spend the diamonds on the new event in Free Fire.
Getting any item for as low as nine diamonds can be considered a steal.
Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.