New Moco Store event in Free Fire (December 2023): Get Stir-Fry Frostfire emote and more rewards

A variety of Luck Royales are being introduced to Free Fire, with one of the best being the Moco Store. Most players prefer the particular event because it guarantees the grand prizes in a specific number of spins. A new Moco Store featuring the Stir-Fry Frostfire emote has recently made its way into the battle royale title, providing the game’s community with an exciting set of rewards.

It will last for a couple of weeks, and gamers interested in getting the available items can spend diamonds to receive them. More details regarding the new Moco Store in Free Fire are provided below.

New Moco Store featuring Stir-Fry Frostfire emote starts in Free Fire

The newly commenced Moco Store made its way into Free Fire on December 16, 2023, and will run until December 29, 2023. Just like every other event of this kind, you will first have to select a Grand Prize and a Bonus Prize to complete the prize pool. Once that is done, you can start making the spins by spending diamonds to withdraw the rewards.

The list of items from which you can select are as follows:

Grand Prizes (Choose any 1)

Stir-Fry Frostfire

The Influencer

Steel Fortress Bundle

Iron Fortress Bundle

FAMAS – Warrior’s Spirit

Kar98k – Rebel Academy

Bonus Prizes (Choose any 1)

Moony

Hoot

FFCS The Apprentice Backpack

FFWS 2021 Backpack

Grenade – Haven Guardian

New Year Loot Box

This is the final prize pool of the Moco Store event in the game. (Image via Garena)

The final prize pool will then be the following:

Selected Grand Prize

Selected Bonus Prize

2x Lightning Strike Weapon Loot Case

2x Magic Cube Fragments

Luck Royale Voucher (Expiry: January 31, 2024)

Gold Royale Voucher (Expiry: January 31, 2024)

In a total of six spins, you will receive these rewards. The first spin in the event will cost you nine diamonds, whereas the subsequent ones will require you to spend 19, 49, 99, 199, and 499 diamonds, respectively. As a result, you are sure to receive the entire prize pool after spending 874 diamonds.

How to get the Stir-Fry Frostfire emote from the new Moco Store in Free Fire

You can check out the steps provided below to access the Moco Store and get the Stir-Fry Frostfire emote in Free Fire:

Step 1: Start by booting up the game and navigating to the Luck Royale section by clicking its icon.

Step 2: Next, select the relevant Grand Prize and Bonus Prize in the newly commenced Moco Store event.

Step 3: After you have chosen the particular rewards, you can start making the spins by spending the diamonds.

Once you have obtained the Stir-Fry Frostfire emote in the battle royale title, you can proceed to equip it through the "Emote" tab under the “Vault” section.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.