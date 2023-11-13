New Moco Store in Free Fire: Get Biker Emote and other rewards

Moco Store is one of the beloved Luck Royales in Free Fire, and players enjoy it mainly because it guarantees grand prizes in a given number of spins. A new event of this kind has made its way into the game, featuring the exclusive Biker Emote as one of the rewards. Alongside it, there are several other miscellaneous items that players will be able to acquire.

The new Moco Store will essentially run for one week, and like always, individuals must spend diamonds to receive the available items. Further specifics about the new Moco Store are provided in the following section.

New Moco Store added in Free Fire, features the Biker Emote

A new Moco Store has been added to Free Fire (Image via Garena)

The newly commenced Moco Store event made its way to Free Fire on November 13, 2023, and will last for one week until November 19, 2023. Garena has specified the Biker Emote as the main highlight, and it has been included in the list of the Grand Prizes.

To get started, gamers must essentially choose one reward from the available Grand Prizes and one from the Bonus Prizes. After doing so, they can begin drawing the rewards from the prize pool.

Choose the relevant rewards (Image via Garena)

Listed below are the specifics of the reward un Free Fire's Moco Store:

Grand Prizes (Choose any one)

The Biker Emote

Bamboo Dance Emote

Coral Rebel Bundle

Coral Trouble Bundle

MAC10 – Enflamed Terror

UMP – Pumpkin Flame

Bonus Prizes (Choose any one)

Dr. Beanie

Zasil

Batwings Backpack

Claw Core Backpack

Grenade – Mr. Nutcracker

Vampiric Loot Box

Prize Pool

The Chosen Grand Prize

The Chosen Bonus Prize

2x Water Elemental Weapon Loot Crate

2x Cube Fragments

Luck Royale Voucher (Expiry: December 31, 2023)

Gold Royale Voucher (Expiry: December 31, 2023)

The first draw in the event is priced at nine diamonds, and the cost will keep increasing with every subsequent one. The following five spins will cost gamers 19, 49, 99, 199, and 499 diamonds, respectively. As a result, they are guaranteed to receive their preferred rewards in 874 diamonds, which is not a bad deal.

If they end up lucky, they can get the desired items for a pretty cheap price. Thus, spending the diamonds on the Moco Store in Free Fire is worth it.

How to get the Biker emote from the Moco Store in Free Fire

You can refer to the steps below to access the new event and receive the rewards from the same:

Step 1: Start by opening Free Fire and going to the “Luck Royale” section. You can access it by clicking on the “Luck Royale” icon on the lobby screen.

Step 2: Next, select the Grand Prize and Bonus Prize you desire.

Step 3: Once the prizes are selected, start with the process of making the draws.

The diamonds will be taken from your account, and you will receive the relevant rewards from the Prize Pool.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.