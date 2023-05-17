New Moco Store in Free Fire MAX: Get Sublime Scorpio MP5 and other rewards

Project Crimson has led to the introduction of numerous Scorpio-themed in-game items in Free Fire MAX. Several events have also been introduced as part of the same, offering both free and paid rewards. Among the latest introductions is the Moco Store, where players can get their hands on the exclusive Sublime Scorpio MP5 skin upon spending diamonds.

The specific event will run for one week, and it would take users 874 diamonds to get all the available rewards, including the gun skin. This makes it better than the other Luck Royales, where individuals aren’t usually guaranteed the items in a specific number of spins.

All other details about the New Moco Store in Free Fire MAX are below.

New Moco Store featuring Sublime Scorpio MP5 starts in Free Fire MAX

The latest Moco Store made its way into Free Fire MAX on May 17, 2023, and you can access it in the game until May 23, 2023. The Sublime Scorpio MP5 is an excellent gun skin present as one of the grand prizes you can select at the event.

Essentially, you can start by choosing one of the following grand prizes:

Grand Prizes

MP5 – Sublime Scorpio

Aurora Oni Bundle

Darkrose Scythe

FAMAS – Vampire

Blue Beauty Bundle

Moco’s Arc

Once you have selected the necessary primary reward, select a Bonus Prize you want to receive. You can choose any from the six options listed below:

Bonus Prizes

Deadly Smile

Iron Mask

Witch’s House (Parachute)

Scorpio (Parachute)

Vampiric (Loot Box)

Underworld Boombox (Loot Box)

You can start making the spins using diamonds (Image via Garena)

After this, you can start making spins using diamonds to withdraw rewards from the prize pool:

Grand Prize and Bonus Prize you have selected

2x Magic Cube Fragment

Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: June 30, 2023)

2x Merciless Necromancer Weapon Loot Crate

3x Pet Food

The first spin will cost you nine diamonds, so it’s worth a shot if you don’t have a lot of diamonds to invest. Following that, the next five spins will cost 19 diamonds, 49 diamonds, 99 diamonds, 199 diamonds, and 499 diamonds, respectively, and you will be guaranteed all the rewards in the pool after you are done with them.

Steps to access Moco Store and get Sublime Scorpio MP5

You can follow the steps mentioned below to access the Moco Store and receive the Sublime Scorpio MP5:

Step 1: Start by opening Free Fire MAX on your device and going to the “Luck Royale” section by clicking its icon on the left.

Click on the "Luck Royale" section on the screen's left side (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, you must select the Moco Store by clicking on the icon reading “Scorpio MP5”. You may then select the Grand Prize and the Bonus Prize.

Tap on the "Scorpio MP5" button on the screen's left side (Image via Garena)

Step 3: As the final step, start making spins and earn the rewards from the prize pool.

After receiving the Sublime Scorpio MP5, you can equip it from the “Weapons” section.

