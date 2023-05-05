New Play Convoy Crunch event in Free Fire MAX: Get free vouchers and weapon loot crate

Free Fire MAX players can earn multiple free vouchers alongside a gun crate for playing the recently relaunched Convoy Crunch mode. The developers have been regularly switching up the game modes; with each new relaunch, they have added a new event that offers multiple rewards as incentives to play them. As the name suggests, this time around, individuals will have to play the Convoy Crunch mode.

Instead of matches, players will have to meet the playtime requirement to receive multiple freebies. Here is a detailed look at the event, its rewards, and the process to obtain them.

New Play Convoy Crunch event in Free Fire MAX

Play Convoy Crunch was added to Free Fire MAX only today, and while the mode will be accessible throughout the month, the event will come to an end on May 11, 2023. Thus, players have about a week to meet the playtime requirements within the recently reintroduced mode to get the rewards.

The requirements of the newly launched event in Free Fire MAX are outlined below:

The requirements of the Play Convoy Crunch event in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Play 5 minutes of Convoy Crunch to get a free Random Loadout Loot Crate

Play 10 minutes of Convoy Crunch to get a free Gold Royale Voucher (Expiry date: June 30, 2023)

Play 20 minutes of Convoy Crunch to get a free Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: June 30, 2023)

Play 30 minutes of Convoy Crunch to get a free M4A1 – Pink Laminate Weapon Loot Crate

The requirements are not separate from one another, and playtime of the Convoy Crunch will be counted towards all of them. Thus, playing the game mode for 30 minutes will get the individuals a couple of vouchers and a weapon loot crate.

Steps to get rewards from the new event in Free Fire MAX

You may follow these instructions to claim rewards from the new Play Convoy Crunch event in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Sign in to your account and click on the option above the start button to open the mode selection menu.

Select the Convoy Crunch option and accumulate playtime (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select Convoy Crunch and play the mode for 30 minutes. Subsequently, you will become eligible for the rewards.

Step 3: Access the event section by selecting the option from the menu on the right.

Select Play Convoy Crunch event and click the claim button (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Select the Play Convoy Crunch section under the events tab. Click the claim button on the right side of the rewards to obtain them.

The vouchers expire on June 30, and you must utilize them within the prescribed luck royale before the date mentioned above. On the other hand, you may open the crate anytime from the vault section to receive a permanent or a trial gun skin.

