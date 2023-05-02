Free Fire redeem codes today (May 2, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free characters and vouchers

When it comes to free methods to obtain rewards in Free Fire, there's arguably nothing better than redeem codes. These codes offer a range of in-game items at no cost, including skins, costumes, and sometimes even diamonds. Garena releases them from time to time for the battle royale title's different servers, and players can use them on the Rewards Redemption Site.

It is important to note that each redeem code comes with server restrictions and expiry dates. This means players cannot use all the codes released. They can only use the active ones made available for their servers.

Free Fire redeem codes (May 2, 2023)

You can use the redeem codes below to get free characters and vouchers in the game:

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Vouchers

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

HFNSJ6W74Z48

WD2ATK3ZEA55

TDK4JWN6RD6

XFW4Z6Q882WY

FFDBGQWPNHJX

2FG94YCW9VMV

4TPQRDQJHVP4

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

E2F86ZREMK49

Note: The redeem codes listed above have unknown expiry dates and server restrictions. As a result, they may not function for all players.

Process for using Free Fire redeem codes

You can refer to the steps outlined below to use Free Fire redeem codes and get the associated rewards on your account:

Step 1: Head to the Rewards Redemption Site, which is the official website set up for players to use redeem codes. You can click on this link to visit it directly.

Perform the login using the required option (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Log in using one of the six platforms on the Rewards Redemption Site, depending on which is linked to your in-game account. The platforms you can choose from are Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

You must link guest accounts to any of the platforms mentioned above. Otherwise, you will not be able to use redeem codes on the website. You can complete the linking process by opening the game and heading to the settings section.

Place the code and press "Confirm" (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Input a redeem code into the designated field and click the “Confirm” button. A dialog box will inform you about the redemption status.

Garena will deliver the rewards to your account within 24 hours of successful redemption. To claim the items, you can visit the in-game mail.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and players in the country must not play the game. However, as the government did not restrict the title's MAX version, players are free to enjoy it.

