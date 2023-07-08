New Play Fist Fight event in Free Fire MAX: Get free Weapon Loot Crate and Gold Royale Voucher

Garena frequently introduces new events to Free Fire MAX, and they are among the best ways to get rewards. Besides the ongoing sixth anniversary festivities, the developer has added the Play Fist Fight event to the title, which requires players to try out a game mode. The event will be available for a week, and players must engage in it for a specific amount of time to get rewards.

The rewards available in the Play Fist Fight event include a Weapon Loot Crate, Gold Royale Voucher, and a Random Loadout Loot Crate.

What to know about Play Fist Fight event on Free Fire MAX Indian server

Here is the new event of Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

The Play Fist Fight event arrived in Free Fire MAX’s Indian server on July 8, 2023, and will last for a week. As mentioned, you will have to play the featured game mode for the stipulated duration to get your hands on the rewards.

Here are the things you must do to get the relevant items:

Play five minutes of Fist Fight game mode: Random Loadout Loot Crate

Play 10 minutes of Fist Fight game mode: Gold Royale Voucher (Expiry: July 31, 2023)

Play 20 minutes of Fist Fight game mode: Demolitionist Weapon Loot Crate or Private Eye Weapon Loot Crate

Playing the game mode for 20 minutes shouldn’t be difficult, as it means that you just have to play a few matches. Upon completing these tasks, you can open the weapon loot crate to receive a permanent or trial weapon skin.

The Gold Royale Voucher can be used for making a spin in the Luck Royale, while the Random Loadout Loot Crate will provide you with a random loadout item.

How to claim the rewards from the Play Fist Fight event

Step 1: Open your Free Fire MAX account and tap the “Events” icon beneath the “Missions” option.

Tap on the "Play Fist Fight" option (Image via Garena)

Step 2: The list of available events will pop up on the screen. You must select “Play Fist Fight,” available in the “Events” tab.

Step 3: You can claim the rewards by tapping the “Claim” button. You will receive only one from the Demolitionist Weapon Loot Crate and Private Eye Weapon Loot Crate.

Items included in the Weapon Loot Crates

You can receive a range of skins from the loot crates (Image via Garena)

The Weapon Loot Crates are the highlights of the Play Fist Fight event in Free Fire MAX. Players will be able to get the following items from the two crates offered:

Demolitionist Weapon Loot Crate

MGL140 – Demolitionist

M79 – Demolitionist

MP5 – Demolitionist

M1014 – Demolitionist

Trial versions of these four skins

Private Eye Weapon Loot Crate

FAMAS – Private Eye

UMP – Private Eye

VSS – Private Eye

AK47 – Private Eye

Trial versions of these four skins

Players must note that they are not guaranteed to receive permanent variants of these skins.

