New Scorpio Top-Up 3 event in Free Fire MAX: Rewards, end date, and more details

Garena has added the Scorpio Top-Up 3 event to Free Fire MAX following the conclusion of Scorpio Top-Up 2 in the battle royale title. As with all such events, interested players will need to purchase a certain quantity of diamonds to access the available rewards.

Essentially, the Scorpio Top-Up 3 event offers the community a free pet and katana skin for a purchase of 300 diamonds. It will run for approximately one week, giving users ample time to decide whether to match the requirements and get the free items.

More details about Scorpio Top-Up 3 event in Free Fire MAX are provided in the section below.

Scorpio Top-Up 3 event starts in Free Fire MAX, offers themed rewards

The Scorpio Top-Up 3 commenced on May 16, 2023, and will be in the game until May 22, 2023. The new event offers two rewards in the form of a pet skin: Scorpio Fang and Katana – Scorpio, with the requirements being minimal to match.

The exact specifics to meet for receiving the free items are as follows:

Top-up 100 diamonds in the game: Get free Pet Skin: Scorpio Fang

Top-up 300 diamonds in the game: Get free Katana – Scorpio

It is worth noting that the requirements are cumulative, and individuals will get both items once they have successfully bought 300 diamonds. Accordingly, it would be appropriate that they go ahead and purchase the top-up pack costing INR 240, which provides 310 diamonds and helps them meet the specifics.

How to get purchase diamonds and claim free rewards from Scorpio Top-Up 3

The process of buying diamonds in Free Fire MAX is pretty simple, and you can accomplish the process without much effort. The steps you can follow to complete the same are as follows:

Step 1: After opening Free Fire MAX on your device, navigate to the in-game top-up center by clicking the “Diamond” icon at the top of the screen.

You can buy the necessary amount of diamonds (Image via Garena)

Step 2: In the subsequent step, choose one of the six top-up options. As stated, the INR 240 option would be the finest if you primarily want to complete the event.

Listed below are all the options you will see:

INR 80 – 100 diamonds

INR 240 – 310 diamonds

INR 400 – 520 diamonds

INR 800 – 1060 diamonds

INR 1600 – 2180 diamonds

INR 4000 – 5600 diamonds

Step 3: You can then complete the purchase of the diamonds through the required payment option. They will soon get credited to your in-game account.

Visit the event and claim the rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Finally, once you are done buying diamonds, navigate to the Scorpio Top-Up 3 event in the game and tap on the Claim button next to the exclusive rewards to receive them.

The pet skin can be equipped by going to the Pets section under the Character tab. Meanwhile, you can equip the katana skin by going to the Armory section in the Weapons tab.

