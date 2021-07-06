New Soccer Royale spin in Free Fire: Price, rewards, and all you need to know

Garena recently added Soccer Royale to Free Fire. It features some of the most exclusive football jerseys previously introduced in the game. Players need to spend diamonds to make a spin and stand a chance at procuring one of the rewards at random from the prize pool.

Even though they do not affect a user's gameplay, costume bundles have become an integral part of Free Fire. They are merely purchased for their aesthetic value.

The developers regularly add new cosmetic items and reintroduce old ones to give users a wide range of choices.

Overview of Soccer Royale spin in Free Fire

The Soccer Royale will end on July 12th

The new Soccer Royale started on July 6th and will draw to a close on July 12th. A single spin in the new event will cost 25 diamonds. Users will receive an additional spin from purchasing a set of 10 spins, priced at 250 diamonds.

The luck quotient will increase with every spin that in turn increases the chances of getting rare items. It is essential to emphasize that gamers aren’t guaranteed to obtain prizes by making a given number of spins.

Rewards

Prize pool includes the Chrono Top Scorer Bundle

Chrono Top Scorer Bundle

Samba Troupe

Iron Tank

Pampas Eagle

Golden Caffeine

Winged Hussar

Three Lions

Red Devils

Taeguek Tiger

Aztec Eagle

Carribean hurricane

Inca Warrior

La Coq Gaulois

Navigator

Bullfighter

The Claw of Charrua

Polar Bear

White Hurricane

Red Sea Breeze

King of Lions

Blue Shores

Conquerors’ Blue

Shadows

Besides this, several other non-cosmetic item rewards such as Bounty Card, Bonfire, Scanner, character fragments, and universal fragments are available.

How to access the event and make spins

Users can follow the steps given below to make spins in Soccer Royale

Step 1: First, they must open the Luck Royale section in Free Fire.

Click on Soccer Royale and make the preferred number of spins

Step 2: Then, players select the “Soccer Royale” tab and make the preferred spin.

Step 3: When a dialog box appears prompting them to confirm their purchase, they should press okay.

