New Unicorn Top-Up event in Free Fire: Get free Miraculous Katana, Magical Mane Bundle, and more

Following the completion of the Smash Top-Up event, the Unicorn Top-Up commenced in Free Fire, offering Unicorn-themed items. Like always, gamers must purchase a specified number of diamonds to receive the associated free rewards inside the battle royale title. This time, the premium items available include a free Katana skin, Gloo Wall skin, and the Magical Mane bundle.

The newly started event will run for a couple of weeks, and gamers can purchase diamonds to meet the requirements if they are interested in receiving the relevant freebies. Further details regarding the Unicorn Top-Up are offered in the section below.

Unicorn Top-Up event starts in Free Fire

Here is the Unicorn Top-Up event inside the game (Image via Garena)

The Unicorn Top-Up event started in Free Fire on October 22, 2023, and will remain in the game until November 10, 2023. The offered rewards are pretty good, and gamers will receive them for free after they top up a specified number of diamonds in the game.

Below are the requirements that the developers have set for the event:

Top-up 100 diamonds in the game: Get free Katana – Miraculous

Top-up 300 diamonds in the game: Get free Magical Mane (Head)

Top-up 500 diamonds in the game: Get free Gloo Wall – Miraculous

Top-up 700 diamonds in the game: Get free Magical Mane (Shoes)

Top-up 1000 diamonds in the game: Get free Magical Mane (Top)

Top-up 1500 diamonds in the game: Get free Magical Mane (Mask)

Given that not everyone can afford to purchase 1500 diamonds, it would be wise to buy 100 diamonds to receive the Katana skin or or 500 diamonds or receive the Gloo Wall skin, Magical Mane (Head), and Katana skin.

Steps to buy diamonds and claim rewards from the Unicorn Top-Up event

Listed below are the steps you can follow to purchase diamonds in Free Fire and redeem the rewards that are available in the Unicorn Top-Up event:

Step 1: You can get started by opening Free Fire on your mobile device.

Step 2: Once the game opens, click on the diamond icon on the top of the screen to access the in-game top-up center.

Step 3: The various top-up options will appear, and you can select one based on your requirements.

The following are the options you will see on the screen (Image via Garena)

The following are the different options you will see:

₹80 – 100 diamonds

₹240 – 310 diamonds

₹400 – 520 diamonds

₹800 – 1060 diamonds

₹1600 – 2180 diamonds

₹4000 – 5600 diamonds

After the purchase, you can claim the rewards from the top-up event.

Step 4: Navigate to the Unicorn Top-Up event and tap the Claim button next to the rewards.

Once you have acquired the rewards, you can equip them through the in-game Vault section. The diamonds you have purchased for the event can later be utilized elsewhere, like Luck Royales, to receive more items in Free Fire.

