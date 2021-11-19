1,165,452 Free Fire accounts banned for cheating in the last two weeks

Garena Free Fire recently became the most downloaded game around the world in the month of October. The title raked in 34 million installs last month alone. The rapid increase could be related to the release of Free Fire MAX, a new upgraded version of the game.

Despite its enormous popularity, cheaters and hackers have plagued the game. Garena employs a system that detects and permanently bans players who seek to obtain an unfair advantage through the use of third-party hacks. Free Fire developers also issue biweekly reports showing the cheating data to instill confidence among fans of the battle royale title.

A new report published by officials details the number of hackers banned and the types of cheats used. A total of 1,165,452 accounts have been permanently banned in the past two weeks. Out of these numbers, 40.19% were suspended due to reports from multiple players.

Over 39 thousand players have been detected playing with cheats and have been banned as a result of their actions.

Break-up of the banned Free Fire accounts

Here's a breakdown of the percentage of cheaters who exploited hacking software in the last two weeks:

In total, 43.5 percent of cheaters were banned for the use of auto-aim cheats. A third-party script uses auto-aim to automatically target the enemy hitbox.

Over 30 percent of cheaters used antenna hacks, which gave the hacker access to detailed information about every enemy on the map.

Teleportation hacks were used by 9.2 percent of users who were banned. By using this cheat, players can instantly move from one location to another.

Approximately 8.3 percent of banned accounts used wallhacks, used to surpass bullets through walls effortlessly.

The remaining 7.9 percent were banned for reasons not specified.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Lastly, Garena thanked the fans for reporting and issued a warning that anyone who uses hacks will eventually get punished.

Edited by R. Elahi