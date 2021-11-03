2B Gamer crowned champions of Free Fire Diwali Dhamaka

2B Gamer were crowned as the champions of Free Fire Diwali Dhamaka earlier today. Their hard fought victory was earned after going up against the top teams in the game.

The three-day celebratory event had 24 teams participating through two groups of 12 each. Day 3 saw the finals of this Booyah exclusive event where a 2000 USD prizepool was on offer along with some exciting rewards for fans.

Table-topper 2B Gamer scored 89 points with a huge boost from their 47 kill points. TSG Army placed second with 74 points, while Total Gaming placed third with 73 points. 4 Unknown and Godlike were fourth and fifth, while Galaxy Racer had a nightmare run and ranked 12th.

Free Fire Diwali Dhamaka Finals match standings

Overall standings of Free Fire Diwali Dhamaka Finals (Image via Booyah)

Total Gaming won the first match of the day with six frags. They were able to control the map and claim the win by focusing on zone rotation.

The second match, which was played on Purgatory, was won by 2B Gamer with star player Stalker emerging as the MVP. Titanium Army took second while TSG Army came in third place.

The third match was played on the desert map of Kalahari and was clinched by TSG Army with six frags. With four frags to his name, Sasuke was crowned the MVP of the match. He also maintained his composure in the final moments to eliminate 4 Unknown's Swastik.

Total Gaming once again showed some phenomenal skill to bag the Booyah in the fourth match of the finals with a colossal 11 frags. They defeated their arch-rivals Godlike in the final circle to claim their second booyah.

Total Gaming won match 4 of the Free Fire Diwali Dhamaka Finals

4 Unknown went berserk and claimed the booyah in the fifth match of the day with 13 kills. RadheThakur was named the MVP of the match for his four frag performance.

The sixth and final match of the day was again won by 4 Unknown with five frags. They eliminated both the second-placed squad Godlike, and third-placed squad Total Gaming to win the match and the Free Fire Diwali Dhamaka.

