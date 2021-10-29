Free Fire Diwali Dhamaka 2021: Teams, format, schedule, and more

The streaming platform Booyah has announced a new celebratory Free Fire tournament for Diwali. The "Free Fire Diwali Dhamaka" is a three-day celebratory event featuring some of the greatest personalities/teams in the Indian Free Fire Esports Scene.

The fun tournament will take place from November 1st to 3rd, with a big prizepool of 2000 USD. The event is organized in collaboration with CriticalX and will only be played in Battle Royale mode.

Format of the Free Fire Diwali Dhamaka :-

The event will feature a total of 24 invited teams that will be divided into two groups of 12 teams each. In each squad, there will be one streamer, and on each day there will be a winner.

Free Fire Diwali Dhamaka Group A teams

Group A consists of teams like Total Gaming, 2B Gamer, Godlike, Assassin Army, Munna Bhai, Gaming Girl, Sniper Lord, Trained to Kill to name a few.

Free Fire Diwali Dhamaka Group B teams

On the other hand, Group B comprises teams like Galaxy Racer, Team Elite, 4 Unknown, PVS Gaming, UG Empire, TSG Army, Titanium Army, Team Lava, Head Hunters, Tonde Gamer, etc.

Streaming details and Viewers Rewards:-

The tournament will be streamed exclusively on the Booyah app at 11:30 AM IST. Fans who tune in to watch the broadcast for 30 to 60 minutes will get exclusive in-game rewards like Jerseys, Crates, and Emotes.

This is not the first time Booyah has organized some kind of event. They typically do so to mark certain occasions or to promote Free Fire Esports in the country.

Total Gaming and Godlike Esports (previously Blind) will be the teams to look out for. While Godlike has been in great form lately, Total Gaming is a fan favorite. Blind Esports also won the last Booyah tournament League Summer Majors 2021 which was played in August and had a prize pool of 10K USD.

Diwali celebrations aren't limited to this event only. Garena is also organizing a Free Fire Diwali All-Stars tournament on their official YouTube/Facebook channel starting tomorrow at 6:00 PM IST.

