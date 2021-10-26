Free Fire Diwali All Stars 2021: Teams, schedule, and format revealed 

To commemorate the auspicious occasion of Diwali, the festival of lights, Garena recently announced the Free Fire Diwali All-Stars 2021. It's a tournament featuring a mix of Indian influencers, streamers, and pro teams. The tournament is set to be a two-day event starting on 30 October, 2021 and culminating with the finals on 31 October, 2021.

After Garena announced the schedule and format for the tournament, the competing teams were also revealed through a post on the official website of Free Fire Esports.

Speaking about the tournament in the post, Garena stated that since Diwali is a festival of joy and lights, it imbibes the feeling of inclusivity and celebration. Keeping this in mind, the officials said that they have tried to invite people from all backgrounds in the Free Fire community to the event while keeping in mind the desires of the community as well.

Invited female influencer teams for Free Fire All Stars Diwali 2021 Day 1

1) Anshi Gaming

2) Haley FF

3) Unicorn IB

4) Sooneeta

5) Bright Fox

6) Bella Gaming

7) Gaming Girl

8) Katty’s Kingdom

9) EagleEYE Gaming

10) Renu Gaming

11.) Sonam9Gamer

Announcing these teams, the officials said that the female influencers heading these teams had proven themselves across the gaming space. Now, with this event, they hope to enter the competitive aspect of Free Fire as well.

These teams will compete in a total of four matches on 30 October, post which the top two teams from the overall leaderboard will qualify for the second day of the event.

Invited teams for Day 2 of Free Fire Diwali All-Stars 2021

Officials have invited the top four teams from the recently-concluded Free Fire India Championship for Day 2 of the event. In addition, six other influencer teams have been selected for the second day through a community vote. The invited teams for Day 2 are as follows:

1) PVS Gaming Esports (Pro Team)

2) Desi Gamers Esports (Pro Team)

3) Team Elite (Pro Team)

4) Total Gaming Esports (Pro Team)

Community Chosen Influencer Team

5) Lokesh Gamer

6) X Mania

7) Daddy Calling

8) Nonstop Gaming

9) Assassins Army

10) TSG Mann

These 10 teams will be joined by the top two female influencer teams from Day 1. The 12 teams will then compete in a best-of-four match series to decide the ultimate winner of this fun event.

It would be interesting to see which team comes out on top. Fans of both the influencers and professional players will be excited to see them go against each other.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee