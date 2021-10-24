TSG Army crowned champions of Free Fire Pro Series 2021

The Grand Final of the Snapdragon Conquest: Free Fire Pro Series concluded today. TSG Army emerged as the ultimate champion. The team dominated from the start and remained on top for the entire final. TSG took 67 kills and accumulated 283 points.

Team D Esports came second with 251 points while League Stages topper, BLIND Esports, took the third spot with 219 points. FFIC Champion, Team Elite finished fifth, while defending champion 4 Unknown came in sixth.

Fan-favorite Total Gaming had a forgettable day as they accumulated only 137 points and finished in 11th place.

Free Fire Pro Series Finals Day 2 match standings

Free Fire Pro Series Finals overall standings (Image via Snapdragon)

The first match of the second day was won by 4 Unknown with 10 kills. Radethakur was named MVP for his 4 eliminations. PVS Gaming also played aggressively to grab 13 frag points.

Team D Esports won the second match, with Roshan grabbing the MVP award. BLIND secured second place with 6 frags.

TSG Army won the third match with 13 frags, where star player Sasuke was awarded MVP for his 6 frags. PVS Gaming again showed great gameplay and came second with 6 frags.

The fourth match, played on the desert map, was won once again by Team D Esports. They eliminated Desi Gamers in the final circle to come out on top. 4 Unknown also played well to claim third spot.

PVS Gaming claimed the fifth match where star player EcoEco was the MVP for his 4 eliminations. PVS also topped the overall day standings with 36 kills and 144 points.

The sixth and final match of the finals was won by TSG Army with 5 frags. BLIND came second with 6 frags while Head Hunters secured third place.

Free Fire Pro Series Finals Pro Squad on Day 2:

1) TSG Ojasvi

2) TSG Sasuke

3) Team Elite Killer

4) 4 Unknown RadheThakur

