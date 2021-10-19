Free Fire Pro Series Grand Finals: Qualified teams, prize pool, schedule, and more

The Grand Finals of the Snapdragon Conquest: Free Fire Pro Series is scheduled for October 23 and 24. The tournament started on 10 September 2021 with 24 invited teams battling it out in the league stages that lasted about three weeks. The top six in the league stages qualified for the finals, while the next 12 teams got another chance to make it to the finals through the Wildcard stage.

Free Fire Pro Series Finals Teams (Image via Snapdragon Conquest)

Format and prize pool for the finals

A total of 12 teams will contest over two days in a best of 12 rounds for a chance to be crowned the ultimate champion.

The total prize pool for the tournament is 30 Lakhs INR with the winner taking home one-third of the pool, i.e 10 Lakhs INR. The first runner-up will receive 5 Lakhs INR, while the second runner-up will receive 2.5 Lakhs INR.

Prize pool distribution of Free Fire Pro Series (Image via Snapdragon website)

Qualified teams for the Grand Finals of the Snapdragon Conquest: Free Fire Pro Series

1) Blind Esports

2) 4 Unknown

3) TSG Army

4) Team Elite

5) LVL-ICONIC

6) Head Hunters

7) PVS Gaming

8) Chemin Esports

9) Total Gaming Esports

10) Desi Gamers

11) UG Mania

12) Team D Esports

The tournament will be streamed on the YouTube Channel of Snapdragon Conquest. The live stream of the grand finals will begin at 6.00 pm IST.

Blind Esports will be the team to watch out for. The team dominated the league stages from the first day till the last. Free Fire India Championship (FFIC) Fall winner Team Elite is certainly a strong contender as well. The underdog team, PVS Gaming, which was one of the top teams of the past two weeks, will also try to redeem themselves after their loss at FFIC 2021 Fall. PVS Gaming has emerged at the top of the table in Free Fire Pro Series Wildcard.

Total Gaming Esports has historically been a team of big tournaments and will be in the mix along with 4 Unknown to win. Diehard fans of the game should definitely tune in this weekend.

