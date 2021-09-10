Free Fire Pro Series India 2021: Groups, where to watch, and more 

The Snapdragon Conquest Free Fire Pro Series organized by leading chipmaker Qualcomm is kicking off today. A total of 24 invited teams are divided into four groups of eight teams, who will battle it out in a round-robin format in the first stage.

Matches will only be played on weekends for three weeks until October 6. This will be followed by the top six teams qualifying directly for the Grand Finals, while the bottom 12 teams will be relegated to the Wildcard stage.

The points distribution is different from the usual Free Fire tournament, with each booyah worth 20 points while each kill is worth two points.

Free Fire Pro Series Groups (Image via Qualcomm snapdragon)

Group Division of the Free Fire Pro Series

Group A

1) Total Gaming

2) Life Hackers

3) LVL Iconic

4) Team D Esports

5) Team Chaos

6) Raven Esports

Group B

1) Team Elite

2) PVS Gaming

3) NBA

4) Blind

5) Team Mayhem

6) Chemin Esports

Group C

1) Godlike

2) Nemesis

3) EA

4) Enigma

5) 4 Unknown

6) Two side gamers

Group D

1) TSM-FTX

2) Head Hunters

3) UG Mania

4) Desi Gamers

5) AFF Esports

6) Blood Bashers

Winner of Qualcomm Snapdragon Conquest 2020, 4 Unknown, will hope to replicate their previous performance. Prior to this tournament, the team had been performing well.

TSM, who entered India's Free Fire scene by acquiring Sixth Sense in June, has fans expecting a scintillating performance from them. The roster recently won the ESPL and finished second at the FFPL 2021.

Desi Gamers Free Fire roster (Image via Qualcomm snapdragon)

Desi Gamer, a popular streamer with more than 11 million subscribers on YouTube, has signed the roster of Survivor 4 AM to its Desi Gamers squad.

Despite placing podiums in the last five big tournaments, Team Elite is seeking their first victory. It will all come down to Killer and Pahadi, mainstays of the team and in pristine form.

However, the biggest contender for the title will be fan-favorites Total Gaming, who won the Free Fire Pro League 2021 and won two Booyah tournaments. They have seasoned teams in their groups, which will pose a challenge.

Prize money in the Snapdragon Conquest Free Fire Pro Series amounts to 30 lakhs INR with the winner of the championship getting one-third of that amount or 10 lakhs INR. The tournament will be broadcasted at 6:00 PM exclusively on the Qualcomm Snapdragon Conquest YouTube channel.

