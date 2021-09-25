754,079 Free Fire accounts banned for cheating in the last two weeks

In its latest development, Garena has permanently suspended more than 7.5 lakh Free Fire accounts over the past two weeks for cheating. In total, 754,079 accounts have been permanently barred, of which more than 45 percent have been suspended after multiple complaints.

Additionally, 14,762 accounts were banned for intentionally collaborating with hackers.

Generally, Garena has taken the hacking issue seriously, and they have a robust anti-cheat system in place to keep the game fair for honest patrons.

To boost confidence among fans, the officials publish a biweekly report that includes numbers on the hackers who have been banned. The last report said they barred 704K accounts, while this time, it appears they banned roughly 50K more accounts.

Breakdown of banned Free Fire accounts in last two weeks

Here is a detailed report of the hacks that have been suspended:

62% of the cheats used were auto-aim. This is a method of firing automatically with the help of the hacks. Seventeen percent of hackers were banned because they used teleportation, which allows them to move instantly from one location to another without having to travel the distance physically. 15.6% of the barred hackers had used wallhacks that enabled them to shoot through solid objects. 5.4% of all accounts were blocked for reasons not explained.

Lastly, the officials have also urged players to report any illegal activities they notice in-game while advising them not to team up with hackers.

Garena has been quite active not only with Free Fire production but also with developing the scene around it. Its success can be attributed to the fair gameplay, exclusive tournaments, and exciting updates from Garena.

On 28 September, Garena is gearing up to launch Free Fire Max (enhanced version of Free Fire), and the game has been open for pre-registration. Those who register will get the Cyber MAX Loot Box as a reward.

