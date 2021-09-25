Free Fire Max official launch date for Indian region 

After the success of Free Fire, the developers have decided to grow the franchise and release a new version of the game, Free Fire Max. This version will offer a battle royale experience with a few added aspects as well as improvised gameplay.

The announcement of Free Fire Max was met with immense excitement in the community.

There are millions of Free Fire gamers hailing from the Indian community and everyone is quite eager to know about the official launch date of the game.

Free Fire Max: Gamers will have to wait a few days more

After a few months of waiting, gamers will finally be able to download and play Free Fire Max on their Android and iOS devices. It was recently revealed that the game will be officially launched on 28 September 2021.

Free Fire MAX will be available on the Apple Store and Google Play Store on September 28th.



Free Fire MAX will be available on the Apple Store and Google Play Store on September 28th. You can watch the full official launch trailer on YouTube now!



Free Fire MAX will be available on the Apple Store and Google Play Store on September 28th. You can watch the full official launch trailer on YouTube now!



Ever since the announcement circulated online, gamers have been eager to find out whether there will be a different release date for the Indian gaming community.

However, they have been assured that Free Fire Max will be released globally on the same date and there won't be any delays. Therefore, September 28 is the date on which gamers can expect the new and exciting battle royale.

Go to the MAX with the Behind the Scenes making of Free Fire MAX.



The developers rolled out the pre-registration drive earlier. Gamers who pre-register their devices to Free Fire Max will be rewarded with special in-game items.

The USP of the Free Fire series is to offer an exciting battle royale experience on devices with low system configuration. With the roll out of Free Fire Max, gamers have expressed their concern regarding the system requirements.

The official Google Play Store page reveals that Free Fire Max is accessible on devices with Android version 4.1 and above. Therefore, gamers won't face much of an issue accessing the device from low-end devices.

The developers have assured gamers that the game will offer a similar experience but with an enhanced gaming graphical output. The gameplay is expected to be smoother than the original version and the upcoming title may be even more realistic.

Only a few days remain before the official release of Free Fire Max and gamers will finally be able to appease their excitement.

