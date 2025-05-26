All Gamers qualifies for FFWS 2025 SEA Spring Grand Finals

All Gamers Global secured their spot in the Grand Finals of the FFWS 2025 SEA Spring. The Thai team performed brilliantly on Day 3 of the Knockout Week 5 and topped the overall points table. They grabbed 92 points and one Booyah in six matches. Evos Divine also scored 92 points but collected less eliminations compared to All Gamers, earning the team a second rank in the table.

A total of six teams from Weeks 4 and 5 have earned a spot in the Grand Finals of the FFWS SEA Spring. The remaining six finalists will be selected from the sixth and final week of the Knockout Stage. The bottom 11 teams from Week 5 and 18th 18th-ranked team from Phase 1 will play in Week 6.

Overall standings of FFWS Week 5 Day 3

All Gamers - 92 points Evos Divine - 92 points P Esports - 76 points Team Flash - 69 points ONIC - 68 points Core Memory - 68 points WAG - 60 points Team Vamos - 59 points Heavy - 56 points GOW - 47 points Expand - 44 points Vesakha Sriwijaya - 43 points

P Esports was third in the overall standings with 76 points, including 36 eliminations. The team had a strong run for a few games but failed to get any Booyah. Team Flash ranked fourth with 69 points and one Booyah. The lineup was inconsistent on Day 3; however, they won the third game of the day after performing well.

ONIC Esports from Indonesia ranked fifth in the table with 68 points and 36 kills. Core Memory from Thailand also scored 68 points, including 35 eliminations. Both clubs had a mediocre run on Day 3 of the FFWS Week 5.

WAG from Vietnam had a magnificent start to the day as they won the first match. The team then failed to perform well in their next four matches. They bounced back in the last game and won their second Booyah of the day. The team finished seventh with 60 points, including 32 eliminations.

Team Vamos secured eighth place with 59 points. Heavy and GOW were 9th and 10th with 56 and 47 points, respectively. Expand from Malaysia was 11th with 44 points despite winning a match on Day 3. Vesakha Sriwijaya from Indonesia was in the bottom rank with 43 points, including 24 eliminations.

Buriram United, RRQ, Falcons, Bigetron, Virtus Pro, and All Gamers are the six teams that have secured their positions in the FFWS Grand Finals. The top eight teams from the finale will qualify for the Esports World Cup 2025.

