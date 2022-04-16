Ankush FF's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D, and headshot percentage in April 2022

The Free Fire community houses numerous content creators, many of whom are best known for their gameplay highlights and videos. Ankush FF is a well-known name among gamers drawn to him for his mind-blowing Free Fire clips.

The player started his channel over a year ago and has already achieved 1.84 million subscribers. Moreover, he is just a few followers short of the 100k followers mark on Instagram.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions on Free Fire, players from the country should refrain from playing the title. Moreover, the stats used in the article are from the MAX version, which was not on the list of banned applications.

What are Ankush FF's Free Fire ID and stats?

Ankush FF's Free Fire ID is 241375963. Readers can find his stats as of 16 April 2022 below:

Lifetime stats

He has 1.2L squad kills (Image via Garena)

Ankush FF has competed in 29216 squad games and converted 13447 of these into victories at a win ratio of 46.02%. He has registered 120780 kills and maintained a K/D ratio of 7.66 while also accumulating 29253 headshots, leading to a headshot rate of 24.22%.

The YouTuber has scored 1301 Booyahs in 3289 duo matches for a win percentage of 39.55%. He has secured 12575 frags and 3090 headshots, corresponding to a kill-to-death ratio of 6.33 and retaining a headshot percentage of 24.57%.

The internet star has turned up in 997 solo matches and remained undefeatable on 135 occasions, roughly approximating a win rate of 13.54%. With a K/D ratio of 3.20 and a headshot percentage of 26.78%, he has chalked up 2756 eliminations and 738 headshots.

Ranked stats

Ankush has played only two squad matches (Image via Garena)

Since the Free Fire ranked Season 27 has just started, the gamer has only competed in two squad matches and secured two kills with one headshot for a K/D ratio of 1, alongside a headshot rate of 50%.

Clash Squad stats

Ankush has a KDA of 2.30 (Image via Garena)

Ankush FF has made 2705 appearances in the Clash Squad mode, and his side has outperformed their opponents 1923 times, corresponding to a win percentage of 71.09%. He has taken down 18316 enemies and has completed 8353 headshots with a KDA of 2.30 and a headshot rate of 45.60%.

Note: The player's stats were recorded on 16 April and are subject to change.

Rank and guild

Ankush FF's guild (Image via Garena)

Ankush is placed in Platinum 3 in the BR ranked mode and Master 2 in the CS ranked season. The player is a N G U guild member in Free Fire.

Monthly income

Ankush FF's monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade's estimates, Ankush earns between $1K and $16.6K each month through his YouTube channel. The annual revenue of the channel is expected to be between $12.5K and $199.8K.

YouTube channel

Ankush has accumulated almost two million subscribers in less than a year, starting his current YouTube channel in April 2021. The player has produced more than 260 videos, most of which are clips of his gameplay that have received more than 110 million views.

Every month, the player receives millions of views, with the most recent month's total being 4.162 million.

