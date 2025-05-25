Bigetron Esports qualifies for FFWS 2025 SEA Spring Finals

Bigetron Esports emerged as the star performer on Day 2 of the FFWS 2025 SEA Spring Knockout Week 5. Recently acquired by Team Vitality, the team grabbed its spot in the Grand Finals of the event, scoring 94 points with the help of 51 eliminations and one Booyah. This success was marked by a string of brilliant displays across its six matches.

Ad

A total of five teams have so far secured their place in the Grand Finals of the FFWS 2025 SEA. The third and final day of Week 5 will be held on May 25 with the top team advancing to the finals. The remaining six finalists will be chosen from Week 6.

Day 2 standings of FFWS 2025 SEA Spring Week 5

Ad

Trending

Bigetron Esports - 94 points All Gamers Esports - 93 points WAG - 84 points P Esports - 79 points ONIC - 73 points Heavy - 72 points Team Vamos - 65 points Vesakha Sriwijaya - 64 points Evos Divine - 48 points Core Memory Esports - 38 points GOW - 28 points Team Flash - 26 points

Amassing 93 points, All Gamers missed the first spot by a single point. The squad started the day with a Booyah in the opening match and will aim to maintain its momentum on Day 3 and earn a place in the FFWS finale.

Ad

Vietnamese clubs WAG and P Esports finished third and fourth with 84 and 79 points, respectively. ONIC finished fifth with 73 points, including 45 eliminations, while Heavy came sixth with 72.

Team Vamos from Malaysia stood seventh with 65 points and one Booyah, winning the fifth match. Vesakha Sriwijaya secured eighth position with 64 points, while Evos Divine from Indonesia ranked ninth with 48.

Core Memory Esports finished 10th in the overall rankings with 38 points and 22 eliminations. Further down, GOW and Team Flash suffered a horrible run as the Vietnamese teams scored only 28 and 26 points, respectively.

Ad

Ad

The bottom 11 teams and the 17th placed squad (Expand) from the Phase 1 will compete on Day 3. The top performer will receive a spot in the FFWS Finals, while the bottom 11 will be relegated to Week 6.

RRQ Kazu, Buriram United, Team Falcons, Virtus, and Bigetron have secured their seats in the finals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gametube Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure). Know More

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.