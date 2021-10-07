BLIND Esports emerges top as Free Fire Pro Series' League Stage ends

The League Stages of the Snapdragon Conquest: Free Fire Pro Series finally concluded on October 6, 2021. A lot of action occurred towards the end of the league season, which caused a few changes to the standings.

Qualified teams from League Stage for Free Fire Pro Series Grand Final (Image via Qualcomm Snapdragon)

BLIND Esports, who remains on a golden run, dominated the tournament and took the top spot with 167 kills and 696 points. 4 Unknown are not far behind them, as they are ranked second after scoring 147 kills and 642 points.

TSG Army reclaimed third place, replacing Team Elite. At the end of the League Stages, Team Elite had 523 points while TSG Army accumulated 577.

Qualified teams from League Stage for Free Fire Pro Series Wild Card (Image via Qualcomm Snapdragon)

Both Total Gaming and TSM had a disappointing League Stage and finished 13th and 14th, narrowly making the Wild Card round.

Free Fire Pro Series Week 3 Day 3 standings

Free Fire Pro Series League stage overall standings (Image via Qualcomm Snapdragon)

The day belonged to the TSG Army, who took first place thanks to their consistent gameplay, although they didn't take any booyah. 4 Unknown again had a good day as they managed to claim the second spot ahead of Chemin Esports.

Bottom six teams eliminated from Free Fire Pro Series (Image via Qualcomm Snapdragon)

Despite being down, Total Gaming recovered and accumulated 68 points. Team Elite and TSM had a rough day as they finished 19th and 21st, respectively.

Pro Squad Player of the Day:

1) Raven Deadshot

2) TSG Ojasvi

3) Chemin AimGod

4) BLIND Ginotra

How will the tournament proceed?

While the six teams with the highest rankings have secured their spots in the finals, the seventh to 18th ranked teams will still have the chance to qualify through Wild Card round. The bottom eight teams of the tournament have been eliminated.

The Wild Card will take place next week between October 13 and 11, from which six teams will qualify for the Grand Final. The Finals of the Snapdragon Conquest Free Fire Pro Series will be held over two days on October 23 and 24.

Qualified teams for the Free Fire Pro Series Grand Finals

1) Blind Esports

2) 4 Unknown

3) TSG Army

4) Team Elite

5) Lvl Iconic

6) Head Hunters

Teams like Total Gaming, TSM, Desi Gamers will have the last chance to make it to the finals through the Wild Card round, in which a total of 12 teams are set to participate.

As the Free Fire Pro Series nears its conclusion, it will be interesting for Free Fire fans to follow the tournament's final stages.

