Desi Gamers and Total Gaming Esports qualify for the Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall Grand Finals

The second day of the third and final week of the Free Fire India Championship 2021 just wrapped up. The final matchday for Group A ended with Desi Gamers winning the group. Overall, they have 96 points.

Second place was a tie between Total Gaming and Aura Gaming, but due to a higher number of Boyah's Total Gaming was awarded second place. Both Desi Gamers and Total Gaming made it to the Grand Finals and the remaining four teams of Group A were relegated to Play-ins.

FFIC 2021 Fall League Standings after Day 8 (image via Garena Free Fire)

Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall Week 3 Day 2: Match and overall standings

Day 8 standings of Free Fire India Championship League

During the first two matches of the day, Bermuda and Purgatory Total Gaming Esport racked up six and 10 kills respectively to come out on top. Blind won the third, fourth, and sixth matches played on Kalahari and Bermuda with seven, 11, and nine frags, respectively. A whopping 14 kills resulted in TSM winning the fifth match played in Purgatory.

This was another perfect day for Blind Esports, who racked up a total of 90 points. A total of forty kills and three booyah's propelled them to the top of the day standings. TSM has again had a fantastic day with 72 points. They secured second place for the day. Total Gaming played their best game on a do-or-die day and finished third with 67 points.

Blind Esports "Nivesh" was the MVP of the day

After dealing with 10220 damage and 19 eliminations, Blind Nivesh took home the MVP for the day.

Also Read

The group B ranking has also changed. With 86 points, Blind Esports has maintained their position as the top team. Meanwhile, TSM has moved up to second place. Although Head Hunters slipped to third place, there is only a one-point difference between the two teams.

On the final day of the league stages, teams from both groups B and C will be fighting for their positions in the finals. Tune into Free Fire Esports India's YouTube channel at 6:00 p.m. to witness the contest.

Edited by Rohit Mishra

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far