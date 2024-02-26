ESL Free Fire Snapdragon Pro Series Challenge Season LATAM: Qualified teams for Masters, overall standings, and more

The Challenge Season of the ESL Free Fire Snapdragon Pro Series LATAM ended with the top six teams moving to the Mobile Masters 2024. Miners.gg from Brazil emerged victorious after displaying their astonishing performance. The crew amassed a total of 226 points in 16 matches of the Grand Finals. The club recently signed the ex-superstar roster of Keyd Stars.

The Snapdragon Free Fire Mobile Masters will be hosted on April 13 and 14, 2024, in São Paulo. A total of 12 teams from the LATAM and SEA regions will participate in this major event for a cash prize pool of $200,000. The winning club will take home $60,000.

Qualified teams for SPS Free Fire Mobile Masters 2024 Brazil from LATAM region

These six teams from the LATAM region qualified for the Mobile Masters:

Miners.gg LOUD Magic Squad Team Solid Alfa 34 INTZ

Popular organization LOUD grabbed the second spot in the Challenge Season with 219 points. The seasoned squad had a dominant run on the first day of the Grand Finals but stumbled in their last eight matches.

Magic Squad, the current world champion, ranked third in this tournament with 201 points. The lineup had a horrendous start to the Finals, but they made an amazing comeback on the last day.

Team Solid clinched fourth spot with 173 points after playing consistently throughout their 16 encounters. Alfa and INTZ were fifth and sixth with 159 and 155 points respectively.

These top six performers will now prepare themselves for the Mobile Masters 2024 Brazil.

Overall standings of SPS Challenger Season Finals LATAM

Here is the overall leaderboard of the Finals:

Miners.gg - 226 points LOUD - 219 points Magic Squad - 201 points Team Solid - 173 points Alfa 34 - 159 points INTZ - 155 points MIBR - 148 points Rainbow7 - 147 points AMG Esports - 146 points RETA Esports - 145 points AXS Fusion - 103 points Amazon Cripz - 102 points

Team MIBR was the top performer in the Group Stage of the Challenge Season. But they encountered difficulties in the Finals and ranked seventh overall. The Brazilian organization failed to advance to the Mobile Masters.

Rainbow7 and AMG Esports were eighth and ninth, respectively. Reta Esports from Mexico came 10th in the event. AXS Fusion and Amazon Cripz were 11th and 12th, respectively.

