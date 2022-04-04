Evos Phoenix crowned champion of Free Fire Pro League Thailand Season 6, top 2 teams qualify for World Series 

The Grand Finals of the Free Fire Pro League (FFPL) Thailand Season 6 concluded with Evos Phoenix emerging victorious. The top twelve Thai teams competed in the finals for over 12 matches for the coveted trophy and a prize pool of $150,000.

Evos Phoenix won three booyahs and was on the podium in five other matches. In total, the team collected 192 points, with the help of 97 kills. This is their third Pro League title, showing their dominance in the region.

Free Fire Pro League Thailand Season 6 overall ranking

Overall standings of FFPL Season 6 finals (Image via YouTube/Free Fire Thailand)

Attack All Around, the runners-up in the league stages, also came second in the finals with 67 kills and 154 points. The team had two booyahs and was on the podium for four other matches.

Magic Esports didn't have the best of league stages but did well in the finals to finish in third place with 64 kills and 134 points. King of Gamers Club claimed fourth place with 118 points. Osaka from KOG was the highest fragger of the finals. Defending champion eArena, who secured fourth place in the league, occupied the fifth rank in the finals. CGGG grabbed seventh place while Goldcity had a miserable final as they finished in 12th place.

Prize pool distribution for the tournament

The prize pool for the tournament was $150,000. Evos Pheonix, the champion, received more than $60K in prize money, while Attack All Around, the first runners-up, received roughly $22K. MVP of the finals, Evos Moshi, also got rewarded with a $3000 cash prize.

Advancement after the tournament

World Series features a total 23 teams around the world (Image via Garena)

Evos Pheonix, the tournament champion, has won a spot in the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2022 finals, while Attack All Around, the runner-up, has secured a place in the FFWS play-ins. The World Series will be held in May in Sentosa, Singapore.

Evos Phoenix dominated the 2021 edition of FFWS. They will once again go as the favorites and will look to defend their title. Attack All Around, on the other hand, will first look at qualifying for the finals and then making a name for themselves.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar