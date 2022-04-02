×
Create
Notifications

Free Fire Pro League Thailand Season 6 Finals: Teams, format, schedule, and more

The FFPL Thailand Season 6 is all set to begin today (Image via Garena)
The FFPL Thailand Season 6 is all set to begin today (Image via Garena)
Gametube
OFFICIAL
comments icon
Modified Apr 02, 2022 02:03 AM IST
News

The Grand Final of the Free Fire Pro League (FFPL) Thailand Season 6 will occur on 2 and 3 April. The ultimate event will see the top twelve teams from Thailand battling it out for a prized trophy and a $150k prize pool.

The Regular Season lasted seven weeks, with 20 teams competing for six finals berths. The remaining 12 teams got relegated to the Play-Ins, from where the top six teams advanced to the Grand Finals.

Free Fire Pro League Thailand Season 6 Grand Finals teams

  1. Evos Phoenix
  2. Attack All Around
  3. CGGG
  4. King of Gamers Club
  5. eArena
  6. Magic Esports
  7. Bluewave Chonburi
  8. Aden Gamer
  9. Dreambu
  10. FW Esports
  11. Peacock Club
  12. GoldCity Esports

What happened in the Regular Season?

Evos Phoenix, who won the Free Fire World Series 2021, dominated this phase and was the only team to cross the 600-point mark. They accumulated 659 points with the help of 337 kills.

With a stellar comeback on the final day, Attack All Around secured second place with 270 kills and 565 points. King of Gamers Club came third with 557 points, while it was defending champion eArena who secured the fourth rank.

Progression after the tournament

The event winner will also secure a seat at the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2022, while the runners-up will lock their berth in the Play-Ins. The World Series will take place in May in Sentosa, Singapore.

What to expect from the Grand Finals

Going into the finals, all eyes will be on the superstar team of Evos Pheonix. They are one of the best teams globally and would like to prove themselves again.

As impressive as KOG was during the League Stages, they will face an uphill battle during the finals. Along with that, defending champions eArena and CGGG will also look to demonstrate their prowess.

Also Read Article Continues below

Fans can catch the Grand Finals broadcast on the Garena Free Fire Thailand YouTube channel from 12.30 pm local time.

Edited by Ravi Iyer
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी