Free Fire Pro League Thailand Season 6 Finals: Teams, format, schedule, and more

The Grand Final of the Free Fire Pro League (FFPL) Thailand Season 6 will occur on 2 and 3 April. The ultimate event will see the top twelve teams from Thailand battling it out for a prized trophy and a $150k prize pool.

The Regular Season lasted seven weeks, with 20 teams competing for six finals berths. The remaining 12 teams got relegated to the Play-Ins, from where the top six teams advanced to the Grand Finals.

Free Fire Pro League Thailand Season 6 Grand Finals teams

Evos Phoenix Attack All Around CGGG King of Gamers Club eArena Magic Esports Bluewave Chonburi Aden Gamer Dreambu FW Esports Peacock Club GoldCity Esports

What happened in the Regular Season?

Evos Phoenix, who won the Free Fire World Series 2021, dominated this phase and was the only team to cross the 600-point mark. They accumulated 659 points with the help of 337 kills.

With a stellar comeback on the final day, Attack All Around secured second place with 270 kills and 565 points. King of Gamers Club came third with 557 points, while it was defending champion eArena who secured the fourth rank.

Progression after the tournament

The event winner will also secure a seat at the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2022, while the runners-up will lock their berth in the Play-Ins. The World Series will take place in May in Sentosa, Singapore.

What to expect from the Grand Finals

Going into the finals, all eyes will be on the superstar team of Evos Pheonix. They are one of the best teams globally and would like to prove themselves again.

As impressive as KOG was during the League Stages, they will face an uphill battle during the finals. Along with that, defending champions eArena and CGGG will also look to demonstrate their prowess.

Fans can catch the Grand Finals broadcast on the Garena Free Fire Thailand YouTube channel from 12.30 pm local time.

