FFMIC 2025 In-Game Qualifiers: Date, time, format, and more

The In-Game Qualifiers of the Free Fire Max India Cup (FFMIC) 2025 is scheduled to be played on Sunday, July 13. All registered teams will contest in this initial stage of the tournament for 48 spots in the Online Qualifiers. Registration for the event is currently open for all players across India and will remain open till July 13. Players can register their squads via in-game FFC mode.
The prize pool of FFMIC 2025 is ₹1 crore. This Free Fire Max event will be organized in four phases: In-Game Qualifiers, Online Qualifiers, League Stage, and Grand Finals. Many well-known organizations, such as Total Gaming Esports, GodLike, and Orangutan Elite will be seen playing in the upcoming India Cup 2025.
FFMIC 2025 In-Game Qualifiers format
All the registered teams will contest in the In-Game Qualifiers on July 13. Each team will have a maximum of 12 matches in FFC. These teams will play their matches from 10:00 IST to 23:00 IST on Sunday. Their best eight scores will determine the team’s final ranking.
The best 48 teams from the In-Game Qualifiers will be selected for the Online Qualifiers. While the remaining teams will be knocked out of the FFMIC 2025. All the matches will be played in Battle Royale mode in the In-Game Qualifiers. Teams can win rewards like 50000 Diamonds, emote, FFWS skin, in this initial stage.
Scoring systems
The first placed team will get 12 position points. The second and third ranked teams will earn nine and eight points, respectively. The bottom two teams will not get any position points. Each elimination counts as one point. Here is the point distribution for each match:
- First place: 12 points
- Second place: 9 points
- Third place: 8 points
- Fourth place: 7 points
- Fifth place: 6 points
- Sixth place: 5 points
- Seventh place: 4 points
- Eighth place: 3 points
- Ninth place: 2 points
- 10th place: 1 point
- 11th place: 0 points
- 12th place: 0 points
After the completion of the In-Game Qualifiers, the top 48 teams will reach the Online Qualifiers to be played from July 26 to August 3, 2025. The best 18 teams from the Online Qualifiers will compete in the League Stage, scheduled for August 22 to September 14. The FFMIC League Stage will be held in both the Clash Squad and Battle Royale modes. The Grand Finals of the Clash Squad and Battle Royale modes will take place on September 27 and 28, respectively.
