FFMIC 2025 League Week 2 Day 2: Schedule, groups, and how to watch

Day 2 of the Free Fire Max India Cup (FFMIC) 2025 League Week 2 takes place on August 30. Groups A and C will battle against each other in six matches. So far, teams from Groups B and C have played 18 games each, while teams from Group A have played 12 matches. Each squad will contest in 24 matches in the initial two weeks of the stage.

The League Stage features 18 teams from the online Qualifiers. They were divided randomly into three groups each with six teams for the initial two weeks of the stage. The 12 finalists will be chosen from Weeks 3 and 4 of the League Stage. Six teams will be knocked out of the competition.

Participating teams in FFMIC 2025 League Week 2

Here are the names of the 18 participants in the India Cup 2025 League:

Group A

GodLike Esports Jonty Gaming Total Gaming eSports Genesis Esports Nightmare Esports Aerobotz Esports

Group B

Reckoning Esports Vasista Esports Team Hind NG Silver Eagle TEAM iNSANE Gods Reign

Group C

Nonstop Pros Revenant XSpark S8UL Kar98 Army Autobotz Esports Team Tycoons

Schedule and how to watch

Garena will host six games in six different maps on Day 2 of the FFMIC 2025 League Week 2. All games will be broadcast only on the Free Fire Max Esports India Official’s YouTube channel.

Here is the schedule for Week 2 Day 2:

Game 1 - 5:30 pm IST

Game 2 - 6:20 pm IST

Game 3 - 6:50 pm IST

Game 4 - 7:20 pm IST

Game 5 - 7:50 pm IST

Game 6 - 6:20 pm IST

Overall standings after Day 1 of India Cup 2025 League Week 2

Nonstop Gaming jumped to top spot on Day 2 of the FFMIC Week 2. The team has scored 284 points and grabbed two Booyahs after their 18 matches. Reckoning Esports moved up to second spot with 243 points and one Booyah. Kar98 displayed impressive performances on Friday and claimed 232 points and three Booyahs.

S8UL also bounced back after their disappointing run in Week 2. The popular club accumulated 212 points and three Booyahs in their 18 games. Gods Reign and Vasista Esports collected 211 and 209 points, respectively.

Total Gaming was eighth in the overall standings with 199 points. The popular team has played only 12 matches in the FFMIC League. GodLike held 10th place with 174 points and two Booyahs. Genesis and Insane accumulated 161 and 148 points, respectively. Team Hind was still in the bottom with 65 points after their 18 matches.

