FFMIC 2025 League Stage: All 18 qualified teams and dates announced 

By Gametube
Published Aug 04, 2025 15:15 GMT
FFMIC 2025 League Stage begins on August 22 (Image via YouTube/Free Fire Max India Esports)
FFMIC 2025 League Stage begins on August 22 (Image via YouTube/Free Fire Max India Esports)

The League Stage of the Free Fire Max India Cup (FFMIC) 2025 is set to be held from August 22 to September 14. All the 18 participants for this stage have been confirmed. These teams have been chosen from the Online Qualifiers, held from July 26 to August 3. The League Stage will take place across four weeks. The top 12 teams from the stage will qualify for the Battle Royale Grand Finals.

The FFMIC 2025 is a major Free Fire Max event. It kicked off on July 13 and will wrap up on September 28. The top eight teams after Week 2 of the FFMIC 2025 League Stage will also play in the Clash Squad mode. The tournament boasts a grand prize pool of ₹1 crore.

Qualified teams for FFMIC 2025 League Stage

Participating teams in India Cup 2025 League Stage (Image via YouTube/Free Fire India Max Esports)
Participating teams in India Cup 2025 League Stage (Image via YouTube/Free Fire India Max Esports)

Here's a look at the qualified teams for FFMIC 2025 League Stage:

  1. GodLike Esports
  2. Jonty Gaming
  3. Total Gaming Esports
  4. Aerobotz Esports
  5. Crust Esports
  6. Black Birds
  7. RNX Esports
  8. Aura Esports
  9. Vintage Esports
  10. Ultra Instinct
  11. NG Silver Eagle
  12. Team Hind
  13. Revenant XSpark
  14. Autobotz Esports
  15. NG Pros
  16. Team Tycoons
  17. S8UL
  18. Kar98 Army

In the Online Qualifiers Week 2, 36 teams were divided into three groups. The top six performing teams from each group made it to the League Stage, while the remaining were eliminated from the FFMIC tournament.

GodLike Esports had a dominant run in Group A of the previous stage. The team scored 126 points in six matches, grabbing two Booyahs and 75 eliminations in this process. The squad also had a brilliant run in Week 1 of the Online Qualifiers as they had secured four Booyahs in their six games. They will aim to keep up their momentum in the League.

Popular teams Jonty and Total Gaming also had an impressive run in Group A. They were in the top three in the overall standings of the group. Aerobotz, Crust, and Black Birds also did well and secured their spots in the League Stage.

RNX Esports delivered strong performances in Group B of the Online Qualifiers as the team came out on top in the scoreboard. The club won three out of their six matches. Aura and Vintage also impressed ever with their performances.

Revenant XSpark performed exceptionally well in Group C and captured the first spot on the leaderboard; the club recently entered the Free Fire Max scene. Autobotz also demonstrated great performance in the group. Popular organisation S8UL were fifth in the group and had a decent run in the FFMIC Online Qualifiers, and they will be looking to play well in the League Stage.

Gametube

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
