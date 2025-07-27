FFMIC 2025 Online Qualifiers Day 2: Overall standings and summary 

Day 2 of the Free Fire Max India Cup (FFMIC) 2025 Online Qualifiers Week 1 ended on July 27, 2025. Teams from Groups C and D played their respective six matches. The top nine teams from each group advanced to Week 2 of the stage, while the remaining were eliminated from the tournament. Groups A and B have already played all their matches of the week on Day 1.A total of 48 teams competed in the Online Qualifiers Week 1. Of them, 36 have qualified for Week 2, while the remaining 12 were eliminated from the Free Fire event. The 36 teams will contest in Week 2 for 18 spots in the FFMIC League Stage.Day 2 summary of FFMIC 2025 Online Qualifiers Week 1Group C View this post on Instagram Instagram PostK9 Esports - 118 pointsTotal Gaming Esports - 96 pointsCrust Esports - 77 pointsVelonix - 73 pointsTeam Tamilas - 71 pointsAutobotz - 69 pointsBlack Birds - 61 pointsUGxHanuman - 53 pointsTeam Megastars - 52 pointsQuirkies - 49 pointsThe ODDS - 46 pointsSimpxGang - 37 pointsGroup D View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGodLike Esports - 130 pointsJonty Gaming - 102 pointsTSG Army - 78 pointsBlack Flag Army - 77 pointsGyan Gaming - 68 pointsVintage - 60 pointsHN Elite - 56 pointsAura Esports - 54 pointsRising Esports - 43 pointsKFFC - 43 pointsTeam NBA - 35 pointsThunder Empire - 27 pointsIn Group C, K9 Esports demonstrated magnificent performances and topped the overall standings. The squad scored 118 points with the help of 66 eliminations and one Booyah. Total Gaming Esports came second in the rankings, with 96 points and one Booyah, while Crust Esports ranked third with 77 points and one Booyah.Velonix and Team Tamilas also had a good run in Group C of the FFMIC Online Qualifiers so far, as they finished fourth and fifth with 73 and 71 points, respectively. Autobotz came sixth with 69 points, followed by Black Birds in seventh with 61 points. Quirkies, The Odds, and SimpxGang were in the bottom three of the standings.In Group D, Team GodLike won four out of its six matches. The club accumulated 130 points and grabbed four Booyahs. Jonty Gaming also performed well, ranking second with 102 points and one Booyah. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTSG Army and Black Flag scored 78 and 77 points, respectively. Gyan Gaming came fifth, with 68 points, while Rising Esports somehow finished ninth with 43 points. KFFC, Team NBA, and Thunder Empire were in the bottom three of the table and were eliminated from the FFMIC 2025.