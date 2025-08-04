FFMIC 2025 Online Qualifiers Week 2 Group C: Overall points table and highlights 

Group C contested in their six matches of Week 2 of the Free Fire Max India Cup (FFMIC) 2025 Online Qualifiers on August 3. The top six teams from the group qualified for the League Stage, while the teams ranked seventh to 12th were eliminated from the tournament. With this, all three groups in Week 2 have played their Online Qualifier matches.Revenant XSpark demonstrated impressive performance in Group C of the FFMIC Qualifiers and grabbed first spot with 123 points and one Booyah in six matches. Autobotz Esports came second on the scoreboard with 105 points and two Booyahs. NS Pro and Team Tycoons also had a good run, as they were third and fourth with 92 and 87 points, respectively.S8UL and Kar98 Army secured fifth and sixth rank with 81 and 65 points, respectively. These six teams qualified for the League Stage. UE Hanuman ranked seventh with 54 points, missing out on qualification. Team Tamilas, a popular club, failed to qualify for the next stage as they came ninth in the group. Phoenix was in the last spot with only 22 points.Group C overview of FFMIC 2025 Online Qualifiers Week 2 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMatch 1 - Purgatory Autobotz clinched a massive 33-point Booyah in the first game. S8UL also made a great start and earned 15 points. NG Pros and Team Tycoons grabbed 14 and 12 points, respectively, while Team Blazex15 scored 10 points.Match 2 - Nexterra Team Tycoons looked impressive in their second encounter and registered a 31-point victory. Revenant XSpark performed well and managed 18 important points. Team Tamilas and Kar98 accumulated 13 and 12 points, respectively.Match 3 - Alpine NG Pros emerged victorious in the third game with 24 points. Autobotz and Tycoons garnered 17 points each. Team Megastars earned 13 points, while Revenant XSpark and S8UL grabbed 12 and 11 points for their respective names. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMatch 4 - Bermuda Autobotz secured their second Booyahs of the FFMIC Qualifiers Week 2 with 27 points. Revenant XSpark added 21 points to their name, and NG Pros plundered 20 points. Meanwhile, S8UL and Tycoons achieved 14 points each.Match 5 - Kalahari Revenant XSpark dominated in the fifth match as they conquered a huge 37-point Booyah. S8UL grabbed 15 important points. Team Tycoons and NG Pros took 14 points each, while UGxHanuman grabbed 13 points.Match 6 - Solara Kar98 Army performed brilliantly in the last game of the FFMIC Qualifiers and secured a 21-point win. Revenant XSpark played aggressively and grabbed 26 points. UGxHanuman and S8UL scored 18 and 15 points, respectively.