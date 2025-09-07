  • home icon
FFMIC 2025 Week 3 Day 2: Overall standings, qualified teams for Finals, and highlights

By Gametube
Published Sep 07, 2025 16:53 GMT
Revenant XSpark and Team Tycoons qualified for FFMIC 2025 Finals (Image via YouTube/Free Fire Max Esports India Official)
Revenant XSpark and Team Tycoons qualified for FFMIC 2025 Finals (Image via YouTube/Free Fire Max Esports India Official)

Day 2 of the Free Fire Max India Cup (FFMIC) 2025 League Stage Week 3 was held on September 7, 2025. The top two clubs from the overall standings have secured their spots in the Finals, and the remaining 10 will look forward to Day 1 of Week 4. Revenanat XSpark topped the overall standings with 111 points, and Team Tycoons grabbed second rank with 81 points. These two teams advanced to the finale.

S8UL Esports ranked third with 75 points, including 46 eliminations, while Reckoning Esports came fourth with 69 points and two Booyahs. Aerobotz finished fifth with 66 points. Jonty Gaming and GodLike Esports were sixth and seventh with 59 and 57 points, respectively.

Nightmare, Nonstop Gaming, and Gods Reign collected 49 points each in their six games of the FFMIC Week 3 Day 2. Vasista Esports had a poor run, placing 11th with 42 points. Genesis Esports was 12th with 30 points. These bottom-placed teams will look to bounce back in Week 4.

Day 2 overview of FFMIC 2025 League Week 3

Overall standings of India Cup League Week 3 Day 2 (Image via YouTube/Free Fire Max Esports India Official)
Overall standings of India Cup League Week 3 Day 2 (Image via YouTube/Free Fire Max Esports India Official)

Game 1 - Alpine

Revenant XSpark emerged victorious in the first match with 18 points. Nonstop Gaming and Aerobotz earned 19 points each. Team Tycoons and GodLike achieved 16 and 11 points, respectively, while S8UL and Gods Reign gained nine points each in this match.

Game 2 - Kalahari

Reckoning Esports won the second round with 24 points. Revenant XSpark had another good game, scoring an important 19 points. Team Tycoons and Vasista Esports each accumulated 14 points, while S8UL and Gods Reign got 10 points each.

Game 3 - Purgatory

Aerobotz clinched a 25-point Booyah in its third match of FFMIC Week 3 Day 2. Nonstop Pros and Revenant XSpark scored 17 and 15 points, respectively. Team Tycoons scored 13 points in this match, while Jonty Gaming claimed 12.

Game 4 - Bermuda

Jonty Gaming registered a huge 32-point Booyah in the fourth match of the day. Team Tycoons grabbed 18 points, while Gods Reign scored 14, including 10 kills. Gods Reign and S8UL got 15 and 14 points, respectively.

Game 5 - Nexterra

Reckoning Esports won the fifth match with 23 points. GodLike also had a good game, scoring 24 points. Revenant XSpark added 20 points to its tally, while Nightmare and S8UL collected 15 points each in this match.

Game 6 - Solara

Revenant XSpark grabbed a huge 26-point Booyah in the last encounter of FFMIC Week 3. S8UL and Team Tycoons clinched 18 and 16 points, respectively. Nightmare scored 14 points with the help of seven eliminations.

