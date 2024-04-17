Fluxo and Reverse Red qualify for Free Fire Esports World Cup 2024

Thailand’s Reverse Red and Brazil’s Fluxo have locked their spots at the Free Fire Esports World Cup 2024, which will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The teams acquired the top two positions in the Snapdragon Mobile Masters Brazil, which concluded on April 15. The remaining 16 lineups of the World Cup will be determined through the regional events.

The Esports World Cup is the biggest esports competition in the world, where more than 20 games will be hosted across eight weeks, featuring gigantic prize pools of $60 million. This Fire Fire contest is a part of this mega event and boasts a cash prize pool of $1 million. It will be hosted from July 10 to 14, with world-class teams colliding against each other for glory.

Reverse Red and Fluxo earn their spots in Free Fire Esports World Cup 2024

Two World Cup spots were up for grabs at the Snapdragon Masters in Sao Paulo, Brazil. A total of 12 teams from SEA and LATAM regions participated in 12 matches across two days. Reverse Red emerged victorious in the event after delivering a string of remarkable performances. The Thai lineup amazed their opponents and conquered their first major title.

Fluxo, a famous Brazilian organization, finished second at the Masters. The firm recently recruited the former roster of Magic Squad, who clinched the Free Fire World Series 2023. The move bore fruit as they secured a podium finish and claimed a ticket for the World Cup.

Several popular clubs like Buriram United, LOUD, CGGG, and RRQ competed at the Masters but couldn't make it to the top two. They will now contest in their respective regional events to reach the World Cup 2024.

About Free Fire Esports World Cup

In total, 18 teams from across the world will participate in this grand tournament for a huge prize pool. The winner will also be rewarded a direct spot in the FFWS 2024, scheduled for November in Brazil.

So far, only two teams (Reverse Red and Fluxo) have been confirmed for the World Cup. The top eight sides from the ongoing FFWS SEA Spring will qualify for the ultimate competition. Three teams each from the FFWS Spring Brazil and LATAM will reach the mega contest. Coupled with that, one team each from the MES Mid-Season and the Pakistan Qualifier will be selected for the World Cup.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

