Free Fire World Series 2024 SEA Spring: Teams, format, prize pool distribution, and more

The Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2024 SEA is planned to take place from March 22 to May 26, where the top 18 clubs from the Southeast Asia region will compete for a grand prize of $300,000. This competition is scheduled to be played in three stages. The top eight performers from this tournament will be chosen for the Esports World Cup, scheduled in July 2024.

Its initial round, the Knockout Stage, will start on March 22 and end on May 12. In it, all 18 participants will fight for 12 seats in the Points Rush as well as the Grand Finals. The top 12 teams from the Knockout Stage will compete on May 24 and 25 to collect headstart points. They will then clash with each other in the Grand Finals on May 27.

Free Fire World Series 2024 SEA Spring participants

Five teams each from Vietnam, Thailand, and Indonesia will take part in the tournament, as well as three squads from Malaysia. These 18 Free Fire rosters will be seen participating in the FFWS SEA:

P Esports (Vietnam) Team Flash (Vietnam) WAG (Vietnam) GOW (Vietnam) Heavy (Vietnam) Buriram United (Thailand) Stalwart Esports (Thailand) CGGG (Thailand) Attack All Around (Thailand) Reverse Red (Thailand) Dewa United Apollo (Indonesia) Evos Divine (Indonesia) RRQ Kazu (Indonesia) ONIC Olympus (Indonesia) Indostars (Indonesia) Expand (Malaysia) HomeBois (Malaysia) Todak (Malaysia)

Prize pool distribution

The winner of the FFWS 2024 Spring SEA will be awarded $100K out of a total prize pool of $300K. Here is how the total amount will be distributed:

1st Place - $100K 2nd Place - $40K 3rd Place - $20K 4th Place - $20K 5th Place - $15K 6th Place - $15K 7th Place - $12K 8th Place - $12K 9th Place - $10K 10th Place - $10K 11th Place - $10K 12th Place - $10K 13th Place - $3K 14th Place - $3K 15th Place - $3K 16th Place - $3K 17th Place - $3K 18th Place - $3K

In the FFWS Vietnam Spring 2024, Team GOW was the undisputed champion. Team Heavy has acquired the former Free Fire roster of V Gaming who earned the second spot in that event.

Buriram United and CGGG were the winner and runner-up of the FFWS 2024 Thailand Spring, respectively. Attack All Around, EXP, and Reverse Red ended that event in third, fourth, and fifth places.

Expand clinched the FFWS Malaysia Spring in dominant fashion. Todak came second in that event, while HomeBois claimed the sixth spot. These three teams will represent Malaysia in the Free Fire World Series SEA.

ONIC Olympus emerged victorious in the recently concluded World Series Spring Indonesia. RRQ, Evos Divine, and Indostars came second, third, and fourth in that event, respectively. All these teams will be aiming for gold in the upcoming tournament.

