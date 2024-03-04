Free Fire World Series 2024 Spring Indonesia: Winners, overall standings, qualified teams for FFWS SEA

ONIC Esports conquered the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2024 Spring after a dominant performance in the Finals. The club amassed 119 points, including 59 eliminations and 11 bonus points. They also secured two Booyahs in their six matches in the Grand Finals on March 3, with their aggressive gameplay helping them claim the title.

Despite not having a single Booyah, RRQ Kazu earned the second rank with 89 points and 38 eliminations. The lineup had the best peroformance in the Knockout Stage and the Points Rush. Their athlete, Dutzz, was awarded the Predator title as he secured 160 eliminations in the tournament.

Evos Divine registered the third position with 84 points after showcasing their strength in the Finals. However, they couldn’t get any Booyahs. They were also third in the Knockout Stage.

Indostars claimed the fourth spot with 80 points and one Booyah. The club had a modest run in the Knockout Stage, but they improved their play in the Finale. The squad registered a commendable victory in the second last match of the event, due to which they found a place in the top four.

Overall standings of FFWS 2024 Indonesia Spring Finals

Here is the overall scoreboard of the Free Fire World Series Finals:

ONIC Esports - 119 points RRQ Kazu - 89 points Evos Devine - 84 points Indostars - 80 points Morph Team - 79 points Thorrad - 71 points Genesis Dogma - 61 points Tigerwong Esports - 60 points Dewa United - 55 points vesakha Esports - 50 points MBR Esilon - 30 points Bigetron Alpha - 27 points

Morph and Thorrad had moderate performances in this event, as they ranked fifth and sixth in the Finals. Genesis Dogma claimed the seventh spot, followed by Tigerwong.

Dewa United secured only 55 points in the Finals and came ninth in the overall table. Bigetron Alpha started this Free Fire event on a high note as the club was second in the Knockout Stage, but they lost momentum in the Finals and ended up in the last position with only 27 points.

Qualified teams for FFWS SEA 2023 Spring

Two teams from this tournament, ONIC, and Indostars, have secured seats in the upcoming FFWS SEA Spring. Meanwhile, RRQ, Evos, and Dewa United have been directly invited to the contest.

The prestigious Free Fire tournament is set to be hosted from March 22 to May 26, where 18 teams will collide for a total cash prize of $300,000. It will feature teams from Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Malaysia. The top eight teams from the FFWS SEA will move to the Free Fire Esports World Cup 2024.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.