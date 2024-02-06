Free Fire World Series 2024 Spring Indonesia: Teams, format, dates, and more

The Free Fire World Series 2024 Spring Indonesia is all set to kick off on February 9 with 18 teams. The tournament will be conducted in three rounds and will wrap up on March 3, 2024, with the top two teams advancing to the FFWS Spring SEA. Garena has invited 12 Indonesian clubs directly to this event, while six teams have been selected from the Nusantara Series 2.

These 18 Free Fire teams have been divided evenly into three groups for the Knockout Stage, which will be hosted from February 9 to 25. There will be three matchdays each week. In total, 54 matches will be played in the initial stage to determine the top 12 teams for the subsequent round.

On March 1 and 2, the top 12 teams will compete in the Points Rush stage to collect headstart points. The Grand Finals is set to be held on March 3, where the top 12 clubs will contest for the two slots in the FFWS SEA Spring, scheduled for March 22 to May 26, 2024.

Participating clubs in Free Fire World Series 2024 Spring Indonesia 2024

These are the 18 Indonesian teams that will participate in the upcoming FFWS Spring:

EVOS Divine RRQ Kazu ONIC Olympus Vesakha Semangat ARF SCF SATU Esports Indostars Bigetron Delta Morph Team Genesis Dogma SF MBR Epsilon Kagendra Dewa United Thorrad Team Vagos Tiger Wong Esports Kraken Esports JS Luxs

Evos Divine, Dewa United, and RRQ Kazu from Indonesia have already been invited to the FFWS SEA Spring. Apart from them, P Esports, Flash, and WAG from Vietnam have been given direct slots in that major event.

Thailand's Buriram United, EXP, and CGGG have all received invitations to the contest. Garena has also invited Expand and HomeBois from Malaysia to the SEA Spring, which features a cash prize of $300,000.

Evos Divine recently signed two Free Fire stars, Geday and Reyyy, to their lineup. The renowned firm failed to claim any big titles in 2023. Bigetron Delta have signed Reo and Sensei ahead of the upcoming tournament.

This year, Indonesian teams will aim to perform brilliantly in international tournaments. RRQ Kazu claimed the third spot and were the top performers from the country in the FFWS 2023. Garena has already announced that the prestigious 2024 Free Fire World Series will be organized later this year.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.