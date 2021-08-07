Free Fire 4th Anniversary date and previous anniversary event rewards: All you need to know

The Free Fire 4th anniversary OB29 update, published earlier this week, included plenty of new features that players could try out and enjoy. Seeing that alpha testing for the game began in August 2017, the developers celebrated the previous three anniversaries of Free Fire in August.

Gamers are now excitedly anticipating the advent of the 4th-anniversary celebrations, which are scheduled throughout this month. According to the speculations on the internet, loads of rewards and items will be made accessible. As a result, games are extremely enthusiastic about it.

Details about the Free Fire 4th anniversary date and more

Date

According to a calendar uploaded by Free Fire Europe on their social media handles, the in-game events on the European server will commence on August 14th. Hence, it could mean that they will be commencing on or around the same date for other regions.

The developers will also post a similar summary of events for India and other servers as well. All users can now do is wait for further details unveiled by the developers, which is expected to be done shortly.

Rewards

Thiva is one of the recent additions to the list of characters in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

The peak day of the anniversary event will be observed on August 28th. The developers have already disclosed one of the rewards that users will receive on that day - the Thiva character.

However, the particular details of the same are not known at this time. But it has been stated that the newly added character based on Like Mike would be provided for free.

In celebration of the game's previous two anniversaries, a permanent character completely free of charge was offered, alongside other items. This may give players an idea of the caliber of prizes that are expected to be made available during the event.

Users can check out the complete list of rewards present in the anniversary events in the following video:

Players should be aware that the other rewards that have been leaked online are rumors and speculation as Garena has not yet confirmed the items that will be made available.

