Free Fire 4th anniversary details officially confirmed for India

The Free Fire OB29 update named "4nniversary" has been released, bringing new features to the game. The players are now excited for the game's 4th-anniversary celebrations. Several events with a profusion of awards are expected to be made available to gamers this month.

With the recent patch notes, two new characters have been unveiled after a collaboration with the duo "Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike." All the recent developments have left the players immensely delighted.

Free Fire 4th anniversary date and more details

According to Bart, a well-known data miner in the Free Fire community, the 4th-anniversary celebration activities will begin on August 4th, 2021, which is today, after the conclusion of the maintenance. Moreover, he said in his post that August 28th, 2021, would be the peak day for the festivities.

One of the Free Fire notifications included information that was similar to this.

Players can expect activities and celebrations of the same or even more grandeur than those held the previous year. One of the rewards for peak day celebrations has been revealed: Thiva character.

For the occasion of the game’s fourth anniversary, the spawn island has also been explicitly redesigned. Also, there will be new music present on the spawn island.

New Dimitri and Thiva characters in Free Fire

Dimitri character

Dimitri is the in-game persona of Dimitri Vegas and will be made available in the game via a top-up event on August 12th. Therefore, players would just have to purchase a given number of diamonds to acquire the character for free.

Here’s what the patch notes of the Free Fire OB29 update talk about the newly added character:

“Dimitri will be our new character joining Free Fire in this patch. With his active skill - Healing Heartbeat, Dimitri can assist his downed teammates to recover themselves while providing cover by staying in battle.”

Thiva character

Thiva is based on Like Mike, the other half of the famous “Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike” duo. As stated earlier, the character will be available for free on August 28th.

The patch notes mention the following regarding Thiva:

“Introducing Thiva, a newcomer who can help recover fallen teammates rapidly in battle. With his passive skill, Vital Vibes, he can greatly reduce the time it takes to help-up his teammates in dangerous situations.”

Edited by Shaheen Banu