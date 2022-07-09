Free Fire 5th anniversary event: Justin Bieber concert date and more details

The upcoming month marks the 5th Anniversary of Free Fire's release, and a considerable amount of new content will be lined up for players to enjoy. With August approaching soon, the developers have made a massive announcement regarding their collaboration with Justin Bieber, exciting the entire fanbase.

As per the information disclosed, the popstar will soon release an exclusive song on the battle royale title. In addition, he is going to host the very first in-game concert.

Note: The game is banned in India, and users from the country must not play it on their devices. Instead, they may play FF MAX since it is not on the list of banned applications.

Justin Bieber concert date and more details of Free Fire 5th anniversary event

The date of the concert has been revealed (Image via Sportskeeda)

The date of Justin Bieber's in-game concert has been set for 27 August, and it will also serve as the debut of the exclusive track. The developers have mentioned the following on the game's website:

"Players can look forward to immersing themselves in an interactive set-up, groove along to custom emotes, participate in minigames and potentially even perform with Justin Bieber's avatar on stage."

As a result, fans can anticipate the inclusion of new emotes as well as an interactive set-up taking place within the battle royale title. Garena will likely reveal further details in the coming weeks, and individuals may follow Free Fire on its social handles to stay updated.

5th-anniversary date

Events for the 5th anniversary of the game could end up beginning in mid-August (Image via Garena)

The aforementioned concert date will serve as the peak day of the 5th-anniversary event. Consequently, 27 August will be the primary day of the overall celebrations.

With the peak day being known, it is reasonable to predict that the festivities commemorating the 5th anniversary will begin 1-2 weeks before it. Hence, the projected dates are mid-August, between 15th and 20th.

J Biebs in Free Fire

Justin Bieber's avatar, J Biebs, will also make its way into the game, joining a diverse cast of in-game characters. Gamers have already been given information about him, and according to the official 'Character' page on Free Fire's website, he will have the "Silent Sentinel" ability.

This unique skill allows players and allies within a particular radius to block damage using EP. The amount of EP deduced from teammates within the ability radius will be added to the users' EP.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far