Free Fire 5th Anniversary event starting date and countdown revealed by Garena (MAX version)

The events commemorating Free Fire's 5th Anniversary are getting closer, and fans are excited about their arrival. The hype has been building up over the past few weeks after a collaboration with Justin Bieber was announced by Garena for this particular celebration.
In a new development, a countdown has been added to the game to mark the start of the 5th Anniversary. Upon its conclusion, the highly awaited events will get introduced into Free Fire MAX, and the different free rewards will be up for grabs.
Details about the Free Fire 5th Anniversary event starting date and countdown (MAX version)
A countdown has begun within Free Fire MAX for the commencement of the 5th Anniversary celebrations. At the time of writing, its start is roughly 39 hours away, i.e., the event will start on 5 August at around 10 am IST.
Consequently, the users only have a short wait, and the new events are just around the corner. A few events have already been made available in the game to prep them up, and players can earn rewards by completing easy tasks.
5th Anniversary event calendar
Here are the dates specified by Garena in the newly added event calendar for the 5th Anniversary:
- Capsules open (5 August – 13 September) – Battle on 5 August, Style on 13 August, Map on 20 August, Heroes on 27 August, and Memory on 3 September
- New Battle Royale map: Nexterra (20 August – 13 September)
- Classic Exchange Store (5 August – 13 September)
- Premium Exchange Store (27 August – 13 September)
- Wave 1 of Time-Limited Diamond Store (13 August – 9 September)
- Wave 2 of Time-Limited Diamond Store (27 August – 9 September)
- Login for free emote! (27 August)
- J.Biebs: Beautiful Love Concert (27 August)
- Free Room Cards (Between 13-14 August, 20-21 August, and 27-28 August)
Cumulative Login event
The Cumulative Login event is one of the events that Garena has incorporated into Free Fire MAX to prep up for the 5th Anniversary celebrations. It commenced on 1 August and will last till 10 August.
Users essentially have to log a particular number of days to receive the rewards set by the developers:
- Login 1 day: Pixelated Staircase
- Login 3 days: Gold Royale Voucher
- Login 5 days: 5th Anniversary pin
Today, players who have signed in each day since the start of the event will be able to get the first two rewards into their accounts. Meanwhile, they will receive the 5th Anniversary pin on 5 August if they continue the same way.