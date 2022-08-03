Free Fire 5th Anniversary event starting date and countdown revealed by Garena (MAX version)

The events commemorating Free Fire's 5th Anniversary are getting closer, and fans are excited about their arrival. The hype has been building up over the past few weeks after a collaboration with Justin Bieber was announced by Garena for this particular celebration.

In a new development, a countdown has been added to the game to mark the start of the 5th Anniversary. Upon its conclusion, the highly awaited events will get introduced into Free Fire MAX, and the different free rewards will be up for grabs.

Details about the Free Fire 5th Anniversary event starting date and countdown (MAX version)

The 5th Anniversary celebrations will start on 5 August (Image via Garena)

A countdown has begun within Free Fire MAX for the commencement of the 5th Anniversary celebrations. At the time of writing, its start is roughly 39 hours away, i.e., the event will start on 5 August at around 10 am IST.

Consequently, the users only have a short wait, and the new events are just around the corner. A few events have already been made available in the game to prep them up, and players can earn rewards by completing easy tasks.

5th Anniversary event calendar

The 5th Anniversary Calendar (Image via Garena)

Here are the dates specified by Garena in the newly added event calendar for the 5th Anniversary:

Capsules open (5 August – 13 September) – Battle on 5 August, Style on 13 August, Map on 20 August, Heroes on 27 August, and Memory on 3 September

New Battle Royale map: Nexterra (20 August – 13 September)

Classic Exchange Store (5 August – 13 September)

Premium Exchange Store (27 August – 13 September)

Wave 1 of Time-Limited Diamond Store (13 August – 9 September)

Wave 2 of Time-Limited Diamond Store (27 August – 9 September)

of Time-Limited Diamond Store (27 August – 9 September) Login for free emote! (27 August)

J.Biebs: Beautiful Love Concert (27 August)

Free Room Cards (Between 13-14 August, 20-21 August, and 27-28 August)

Cumulative Login event

Here is one of the events that Garena has added to prep up the players (Image via Garena)

The Cumulative Login event is one of the events that Garena has incorporated into Free Fire MAX to prep up for the 5th Anniversary celebrations. It commenced on 1 August and will last till 10 August.

Users essentially have to log a particular number of days to receive the rewards set by the developers:

Login 1 day: Pixelated Staircase

Login 3 days: Gold Royale Voucher

Login 5 days: 5th Anniversary pin

Today, players who have signed in each day since the start of the event will be able to get the first two rewards into their accounts. Meanwhile, they will receive the 5th Anniversary pin on 5 August if they continue the same way.

